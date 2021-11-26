ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE MATCH V: DeChambeau v. Koepka Betting Odds, Picks, Prediction

By Philip Keidel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time not that long ago when a head-to-head match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka would have been worth dropping just about anything to sit and watch. Below you will find our guide for THE MATCH V: DeChambeau v. Koepka Betting Odds, Picks, Prediction. The Match...

The Match V – Brooks vs Bryson Preview and Best Bet

It has become a tradition for a high-profile, mano-y-mano golf competition to go down on Thanksgiving Weekend. And this year is no exception. The long-awaited showdown between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s a preview of Brooks vs Bryson and a pick to win the highly-anticipated showdown.
Tiger Woods Walking With Noticeable Limp During L.A. Visit

Tiger Woods has ditched the crutches and the walking aids ... but the golf superstar still has a noticeable limp in his gait -- new video shows. Woods was spotted arriving at a hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night ... and you can see in footage, his surgically repaired leg is still clearly far from 100 percent.
NEW SIGHTING: Tiger Woods WALKS WITH LIMP but places full weight on his legs

Tiger Woods has pleasingly been spotted walking again without the need of crutches, but he does still appear to have a noticeable limp. Woods, 45, has been recovering from leg injuries sustained during his horror car accident in Los Angeles in February earlier this year. A new video and images...
Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods could return at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods could sensationally return to the PNC Championship, the unique PGA Tour family event in which the duo played last year. According to Golfweek, sources have confirmed that the PNC Championship is keeping a spot open in case Woods and his young son decide to participate.
Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Picks, Prediction (NFL Week 12)

After looking outclassed on both the sidelines and field of play for most of the season’s first two months, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to rattle off three wins in their last four games and get themselves back into the NFC’s playoff mix. Now, a welcoming stretch of scheduling has them poised to charge up the standings. That is, if they can handle their business against some of football’s worst teams, starting this week with the New York Giants.
Tiger Woods has shocking revelation about his car crash

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a single-car accident earlier this year, and the 15-time major champion confirmed on Tuesday that he is fortunate he did not lose a limb. Tiger spoke with the media for the first time since the crash ahead of the Hero...
AFP

Woods says no timetable for return but eyeing Open

Tiger Woods refused to put a timetable on his return to tournament golf on Tuesday in his first public appearance since a serious car crash earlier this year that left him "lucky to be alive". Speaking to reporters in the Bahamas ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Woods said he would never regain full strength in his right leg, which was left shattered after the crash in Los Angeles in February. Woods, 45, told Golf Digest in an interview on Monday his days as a full-time professional golfer were over, saying that he would pick and choose tournaments from now on. On Tuesday, the 15-time major winner gave no indication of when he expected to be fit enough to play a full 72-hole professional event, repeatedly emphasizing that his recovery was ongoing and that he still felt pain in his back and leg.
