ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Benefits of Installing Concrete Floors in Your Home

By momeefriendanne
momeefriendsli.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re designing or renovating your home, then it’s important to look into different options so that you find the one that will suit your needs perfectly. There are things that are extremely versatile and can make an interesting addition to any home, such as concrete floors. Concrete is a product...

momeefriendsli.com

Comments / 3

Related
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Hardwood Flooring#Home Renovation#Natural Resources#Concrete
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

Designers Explain How to Spot a Thrift Store Gem

Whether thrift shopping has long been one of your weekly pastimes or is just now becoming a new favorite habit, you're likely aware that you most definitely can score gems while bargain hunting. However, you also probably know that not every thrift store trip leads to extreme success and there is often a lot to sort through in order to find something worth calling home—or posting on Instagram—about. To help you maximize your time at the thrift store and shop like a pro, we polled four designers who are all experienced thrifters and know which pieces are the real deal. Below, they share exactly what you need to keep in mind while strolling the aisles of your favorite secondhand spot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Redo Turns an Empty Closet into a Personality-Packed WFH Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sure, closets are handy for organizing clothes or storing household necessities, but they’re pretty handy for more than that, too. In fact, a big enough closet doesn’t have to be a closet at all, as shown by this redo from Sourya Venumbaka (@sovehome).
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Associated Press

Outdoor decorating trends: natural, cozy, sustainable

Home, as we know, has become more central to many of us during the pandemic, and that means outdoors as well as in. This holiday season, designers and retailers have suggestions for updating window, door and yard decorations. Trends include sustainability, naturalness and coziness. NATURE SHOW. New York interior designer...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

What Are the Best Types of Flooring for Your Home?

Originally Posted On: https://readesh.com/what-are-the-best-types-of-flooring-for-your-home/. Are you among the 15% of US homeowners who intend to install new flooring before the year winds down?. A new floor adds enormous comfort and appeal to any home. It can also increase your chances of a quick sale if you’re considering moving on to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
momblogsociety.com

How To Install a Thermostat in Your House

If you’ve resolved to get better control of the temperature levels in your home, it is high time you installed a thermostat. This important device helps to regulate the temperature around your space. Electrical appliances such as air conditioners, heaters, freezers, and ovens overheat sometimes and need cooling. Also, there...
HOME & GARDEN
geekcastradio.com

Floor to Ceiling Tips for Building Your Own Home Music Studio

For many people, making music is a passion and having a functional home music studio is essential to doing their best work. A great music studio should give you space to store your instruments and the room to have fun and experiment with your music. Here are a few tips that can help your music studio to be better than ever before.
INTERIOR DESIGN
storables.com

12 Easy-To-Install Window Locks For Your Home’s Safety

At first glance, your home is probably the safest place for you and your family. But just one slip-up such as forgetting to lock doors or windows could endanger anything you hold dear. To burglar-proof your home, here are easy-to-install window locks to ensure your home’s a safe and secure place for the whole family.
HOME & GARDEN
momeefriendsli.com

How To Choose The Top Roofing Contractor For Your Project

A roof can be a key element in ensuring that your home is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. If you are planning on having a new roof installed or doing some repairs or renovations then choosing the right roofing contractor for you can be a daunting task. It is critical that you get it right because the roof of your home is involved in protecting you and your family from the elements. To choose the best contractor for your needs you need to have some criteria in mind so that you can evaluate each company against these criteria.
SMALL BUSINESS
finehomesandliving.com

The Most Luxurious Flooring for Your Home

By Flooring is one of the essential components in any room. It can be a significant design element, and it also serves an essential functional purpose. Homeowners need to take care when choosing their flooring because they will be living with it for many years to come. There are so many different types of flooring available today that homeowners may find themselves overwhelmed by all the options available to them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

32 Best Kitchen Rug Ideas to Energize Your Floors

So much more than just something soft underfoot, rugs are an ingenious way to energize a kitchen. Whether you’re looking to add a finishing touch to a newly renovated kitchen, or you’re simply looking to make a pre-reno space feel more bearable until demo day, a rug is a low-lift hero. When you consider how few opportunities there are to infuse a kitchen with character outside of built-in fixtures like cabinetry, countertops and sleek appliances, the appeal of a kitchen rug becomes even clearer. Kitchen rugs can lend color, pattern, and—perhaps most importantly—texture. If you’ve elected to go the route of painted cabinets, consider using a stylish rug that underscores or complements your color choice.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy