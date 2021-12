If you are a regular reader, you already know that I am interested in how historical events connect and weave together to form our common human fabric. I am continually amazed at how events can have far reaching consequences, some across time, and some simply across town. When at first glance something might appear to be mere circumstance is instead a very carefully woven plan. I believe I know the author of that plan, but of course, that’s up to you to decide for yourself!

SPAIN ・ 4 DAYS AGO