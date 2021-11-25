ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Don't Wait, Get Your Flu Shot or Antiviral Treatment

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Precision Vaccinations) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new Health Alert Network Advisory on November 24, 2021, focused on the recent influenza A(H3N2) activity that could mark the beginning...

momjunction.com

Is It Safe To Get A Flu Shot When Pregnant?

The influenza vaccination is recommended for pregnant women irrespective of their stage of pregnancy. Pregnancy may increase the risk of illness from the viral infection, requiring hospitalization and even being fatal. It could also harm the developing baby. If the mother gets the flu just before pregnancy or during early pregnancy, it increases the risk of birth defects (1).
Citizen Online

Cayuga County Health Department: Why you should get a flu shot

The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get the seasonal flu vaccine. It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu shot each year. Everyone should be vaccinated yearly because flu strains often change from year to year.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Best Life

Don't Do This Before Getting Your Booster, Virus Experts Warn

Officials ended months of drawn-out debate when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for COVID-19 boosters on Nov. 19. Now, many are making appointments and preparing for their additional dose, adding to the over 36 million people who have already received their supplemental shot, according to CDC data. But while official guidelines on what to do before getting your COVID booster remain almost identical to the guidelines for initial shots, there is one thing doctors are saying you should avoid leading up to it.
The Daily Collegian

Should I get a flu shot? Experts say the answer is yes.

The flu infection rate had been relatively low this year, but in the past couple weeks several outbreaks have occurred throughout the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 90% of these cases have been in children and young adults. “Getting your flu shot...
megadoctornews.com

Keep Holidays Merry: Get a Flu Shot Now

Seasonal flu, a frequent fall and winter visitor, didn’t make much of an appearance last year with people isolating and defending themselves from germs by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Texas physicians say we may not be so lucky this year and, with upcoming holiday gatherings, urge everyone to get their annual influenza, or flu, shot.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

With the flu season here, it's important to get a flu shot

With the flu season here, it's important to get a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months and older. Smith's Pharmacist Jayme Garcia says a flu shot will greatly reduce the chance of severe illness from the flu, and also reduces the risk of serious complications, like being hospitalized. Flu vaccines are fully protective about two weeks after vaccination.
goodmorningamerica.com

As concerns over omicron variant grow, experts say don't wait to get a booster

Amid a renewed surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across the country, and concerns surrounding the newly discovered omicron variant, health experts are again pleading with Americans to get vaccinated, and if fully vaccinated and eligible, to get a booster. "Do not wait. Go get your booster if it's time...
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
