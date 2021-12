Anthony Gordon FIFA 22 challenges were released during the Adidas Numbers Up promotion highlighting some of the brand's premier athletes. The FIFA 22 Numbers Up promotion has brought a unique look at a FIFA promo as it has many long-term effects on the game. The Numbers Up promotion cards will be upgraded throughout FIFA 22 with the final item boost being released April 2022. Although Anthony Gordon isn't a part of this initial set, the Everton starlet has a special Numbers Up Silver Stars Objective available to complete at the moment.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO