NOTHING BUT GREEN: Round 3 high school football playoff picks

By Kevin Green
Claremore Daily Progress
 3 days ago
Last week’s record: 5-0 (100%)

Overall record: 122-17 (87.8%)

It is Bedlam Week, but not just for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

As the high school football playoffs wind down and teams battle for a right to play in the championship games that start next week, it is safe to say there will be some pre-Bedlam "bedlam" Friday night.

We're in the 14th week of the season, and four teams in the Progress area remain alive. Those squads, of course, are Verdigris, Collinsville, Rejoice Christian and Lincoln Christian.

Rejoice Christian is the only one not playing in a semifinal this week, for it battles top-ranked Washington in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

And because there is a possibility of this being one of the final Bedlam Weeks with the Sooners upcoming move to the SEC, all of my predicted scores will be taken from finals in recent Bedlam games.

We'll start with Verdigris and its rematch with Holland Hall.

Coincidentally, the first meeting between these teams on Oct. 30 already had its own taste of Bedlam with a 12-7 score, replicating the OU-OSU result from 2000.

The Sooners went on to win the national title that year, and the winner of this game could be on its way to a championship as well.

I’ll keep my explanations brief because I’m writing this less than two hours before kickoff, so here goes …

It is hard to beat a good team twice. The Cardinals certainly have a championship-caliber team, but the Dutch have the revenge factor on their side. I think that is enough to propel Holland Hall to its second-straight championship appearance … Holland Hall 27, Verdigris 21

Collinsville 38, Carl Albert 28: The Titans have been there and done that plenty of times. In fact, they’ve never lost a semifinal game, going 17-0. However, this year just feels different. Collinsville has been so close in recent years, and Andrew Carney is that dude. He has what it takes to lead this team past one of the best programs in state history.

Carl Albert is my alma mater, but I gotta pick against them this time.

Rejoice Christian 48, Washington 47: The hype train is real for Washington, as it has been ranked at the top of Class 2A for most of the season. Meanwhile, Rejoice Christian has been flying under the radar while absolutely blasting opponents, scoring 60-plus in six of its past seven games. It’ll be a barnburner, but the private school domination continues in Class 2A.

Lincoln Christian 38, Heritage Hall 35: These programs are quite familiar with each other, and this year they are the only undefeated teams remaining in Class 3A. The winner gets Verdigris or Holland Hall. This game is a tossup, and I’m leaning toward the Bulldogs to make a trip to the state championship for a third-consecutive year.

