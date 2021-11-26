Share the Spirit drive kicks off: Share the Spirit Foundation’s goal is $20,000

Share the Spirit Foundation kicks off the 2021 drive this week.

The goal this year is to raise $20,000.

The Share the Spirit Foundation strives to help as many people in Rogers County by providing food baskets to those in need since 1987. Anywhere from 800 to 1,000 food baskets, which are specific to a family’s size, are handed out each year.

Share the Spirit President Dan DeLozier said they will be accepting donations until the goal is reached.

Donations can be dedicated to Share the Spirit and sent to the Claremore Daily Progress Office, 315 W. Will Rogers Blvd.