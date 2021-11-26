ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sime Darby Property upbeat on property outlook, plans new launches worth RM1.6b GDV for 4QFY21

By Justin Lim
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Sime Darby Property Bhd is gearing up for its new launches for the last quarter this year with a gross development value (GDV) of about RM1.6 billion worth of properties — after unveiling over RM2.3 billion worth over the past nine months this year — as it...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
connectcre.com

Blackstone Adds $2.8B of Industrial in Cabot Properties Deal

Two vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate have acquired $2.8 billion of institutional-quality logistics assets from Cabot Properties, Inc. in two separate transactions, the two companies said Tuesday. The sale of 102 U.S. properties totaling 15.5 million square feet and 22 European assets spanning 2.2 million square feet brings Cabot’s Value Fund V full circle.
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

TCS bags RM126m contract to build condo in related party transaction

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): TCS Group Holdings Bhd has won a RM126 million contract from Saujana Permai Development Sdn Bhd to build a condominium project in Bandar Saujana Putra. The project known as Arcadia comprises two 21-storey blocks, with 315 units each, together with retail lots, the group said in a bourse filing.
WORLD
jerseydigs.com

Ironstate Buys Port Liberté Property, Plans 401-Unit Development

A unique neighborhood along Jersey City’s southern waterfront could be getting some more residents following a property sale and an emerging proposal for a new apartment complex. Plans have been slowly advancing for the final phase of Port Liberté, a 40-acre neighborhood that currently consists of about 800 townhomes. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdv#Kuala Lumpur#Fy21
connectcre.com

NAI Hiffman Launches National Property Management Division

NAI Hiffman said Thursday it had launched a property management services division, Hiffman National. Already providing a full suite of services to more than 800 properties in 28 states, the Oak Brook, IL-based firm intends to bring its award-wining platform into all 50 states. “For several years, we’ve grown organically...
OAK BROOK, IL
Nashville Post

Reinvention of 12South property planned

A project appears to be slated for the 12South site offering buildings long home to 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore. According to a Metro document, Nashville-based Laulima Development LLC seemingly will undertake the project, which will include a two-story commercial building. The 0.95-acre site is located between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S.
NASHVILLE, TN
irei.com

Eagle Property Capital and Promecap launch value-add multifamily investment fund

Eagle Property Capital Investments has teamed up with Promecap, a private-equity firm based in Mexico City, to launch a new multifamily investment vehicle. EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC (Fund V) aims to raise up to $400 million in equity commitments, with an initial closing planned for March 2022. The capital raised in Fund V will allow for approximately $1.2 billion in the acquisition of value-add multifamily assets.
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

Tan Chong Motor terminates RM1.5 bil financing programme

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd said it has terminated its commercial papers (CP) and medium term notes (MTN) programmes worth a combined nominal value of RM1.5 billion. This came after the full redemption of the notes which were outstanding under the MTN programme with a nominal...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
theedgemarkets.com

JAKS Resources 3Q profit up 19%, boosted by share of profit from Vietnam power plant

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): JAKS Resources Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (3QFY21) grew 19.09% to RM31.85 million from RM26.75 million in the previous year's corresponding period, boosted by its 30% share of profit from JAKS Hai Duong Power Company Ltd that amounted to RM43.4 million, which more than offset the impact of the group's overall revenue decline.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

EP Manufacturing to raise RM110.4 mil via private placement, asset disposal

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB), a company mainly involved in automotive and engineering, is undertaking a proposed private placement which is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to RM56.9 million. In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Monday, the group said that this will mainly be...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Penang mulling investment in bond, sukuk markets to increase revenue, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN (Dec 1): The Penang state government is considering various ways to increase its revenue, including investing in bond and sukuk markets. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said at present, the state government had shareholdings in seven companies listed on Bursa Malaysia, namely Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PetDag), Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), PBA Holdings Bhd dan Maxis Bhd.
MARKETS
connectcre.com

Harrison Street Divests $1.9B of Student Housing Properties

A week after acquiring a self-storage portfolio across six states, Chicago-based Harrison Street was a seller, trading a total of 37 student housing properties for a combined $1.9 billion. The buyers were UK-based Global Student Accommodation (GSA) and a joint venture affiliated with the Chicago-based Scion Group. Deal terms weren’t disclosed.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Journal & Topics

Dermody Properties President Discusses Development Plans For Allstate Site

Allstate announced Monday the reaching of an agreement to sell most of its 186-acre campus in unincorporated Northfield Township to Nevada-based Dermody Properties for $232 million. Company officials said the sale is expected to close in 2022. Allstate moved into the site south of Willow Road between Sanders Road and...
GLENVIEW, IL
theedgemarkets.com

Coraza inks underwriting agreement with M&A Securities for ACE Market listing

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): Integrated engineering supporting services provider Coraza Integrated Technology Bhd has inked an underwriting agreement with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd in conjunction with its initial public offering (IPO) exercise on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia. In a statement Tuesday (Nov 30), Coraza said the IPO involves...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Cabot Properties sells logistics portfolio to Blackstone for $2.8b

Blackstone and Cabot Properties, an investor, developer and operator of logistics properties throughout the United States, Europe and Australia, have announced that two vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate have acquired $2.8 billion of institutional-quality logistics assets from Cabot in two separate transactions. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust acquired the...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Shorenstein Properties Acquires New Denver Office Asset

DENVER, CO – Owner and operator, Shorenstein Properties LLC has acquired the newly-constructed, class A office building, Rev360, in Denver, CO. Comprising 170,234 square feet of office space, Rev360 features large floorplans with outdoor terraces, ground floor retail, a fitness center and an expansive parking garage. Ingrid Tunberg sits on...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy