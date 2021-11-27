ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparent homicide investigation underway after Lowell woman in her 20s found dead

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
LOWELL, Mass. — Lowell Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman in her 20s was found dead Friday morning, according to a release from the DA’s Office.

That woman, who has not been identified, was found inside a residence on Llewellyn Street in the city around 10:45 a.m. Friday; officials said her body showed signs of trauma. Police originally were on scene to conduct a welfare check on the woman.

No arrests have been made thus far. Police were on scene all day and night Friday.

Family members of the victim lit candles earlier Friday night in honor of the victim. They said she was 22 years old and a mom to a 2-month-old baby girl. They are heartbroken to have lost that young woman they say was always smiling and lived for her first child.

Investigators are not yet commenting on a suspect.

As for the victim, some family members have identified her to us, but to ensure there’s been ample time for all family members to be notified, we’re waiting to bring that information to the public.

