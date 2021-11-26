Mother Nature showing its full force with today’s gusty winds

Overnight, skies should briefly clear out this evening, but then cloud up after midnight. While most of us are sleeping, a weak disturbance will lead to an increase in cloud cover and some light snow showers, especially for those closer to the Maryland/Pennsylvania state line. As quick as the snow showers move in, they move out, leaving the region by mid-morning Tuesday. Sunshine will increase during the late morning and afternoon hours as the system departs off to our north and east and the thermometer will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High pressure is expected to build in for Tuesday night into Wednesday before the next system tracks close to the region. With warmer temperatures in place, this system will lead to some rain showers across the area Wednesday night. By Thursday the rain showers will have moved out and southwesterly winds will help to boost temperatures well above normal…with many areas potentially reaching the 60s. These warm temperatures will not last long; however, as Thursday night a cold front will move through the area overnight Thursday, bringing colder, but more seasonal temperatures back to the region. Expect dry weather to follow behind the front, as our temperatures stay seasonal.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO