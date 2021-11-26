ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Nature showing its full force with today’s gusty winds

Cover picture for the articleOvernight, winds relax a little, as gusts shouldn`t be much more than 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures, even with the winds still blowing, will drop into the middle to upper 20s in most places tonight, while near the freezing mark along the Chesapeake Bay. The wind chill values are forecast to...

A few flurries overnight

Overnight, skies should briefly clear out this evening, but then cloud up after midnight. While most of us are sleeping, a weak disturbance will lead to an increase in cloud cover and some light snow showers, especially for those closer to the Maryland/Pennsylvania state line. As quick as the snow showers move in, they move out, leaving the region by mid-morning Tuesday. Sunshine will increase during the late morning and afternoon hours as the system departs off to our north and east and the thermometer will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High pressure is expected to build in for Tuesday night into Wednesday before the next system tracks close to the region. With warmer temperatures in place, this system will lead to some rain showers across the area Wednesday night. By Thursday the rain showers will have moved out and southwesterly winds will help to boost temperatures well above normal…with many areas potentially reaching the 60s. These warm temperatures will not last long; however, as Thursday night a cold front will move through the area overnight Thursday, bringing colder, but more seasonal temperatures back to the region. Expect dry weather to follow behind the front, as our temperatures stay seasonal.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warmer with gusty north winds Tuesday

Areas of fog are possible to start your Tuesday, but we'll end up sunny, warmer, and have gusty north winds Tuesday afternoon. Winds will diminish through the day on Wednesday, and we'll stay very warm. Dry and warm conditions will persist through this weekend, but wet and cooler weather is projected to return next week.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Overnight, Milder Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some evening light showers/flurries, we’ll clear out in the overnight with lows in the low 30s. It will be mostly sunny and milder Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of a weak clipper system that will allow for a slight chance for patchy rain and flurries on Wednesday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The first day of December will be mild with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the low 50s. Expect mid-50s for Thursday, which is nearly 15 degrees above average, with a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive this weekend with colder temperatures on Saturday, and a chance for a rain and snow mix of Sunday with highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight. Low 32. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy light rain/flurries possible early. High 50.
KHON2

Gusty winds are expected to follow a cold front statewide by Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and unsettled weather will remain this week. Locally breezy easterly winds will turn southeasterly and diminish during mid-week. Locally heavy rain will be possible throughout this time with a chance for thunderstorms over Maui and the Big Island. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through the […]
