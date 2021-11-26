ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Liveblog replay: Habs lose 4-1 to Sabres on Friday night

By Erik Leijon
kingstonthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Montembeault will start in goal for the Canadiens when they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at KeyBank Center. Puck drops just after 7 p.m. (TSN2, RDS, TSN 690...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

Sabres lose 5-4 to Rangers in final second of regulation

The Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers played a wild back-and-forth affair Sunday night at Madison Square and the Rangers won on as close to a buzzer beater as you’ll ever see in the NHL. Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored with 0.4 seconds remaining in the third period to give...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres fall behind early in loss to Seattle

The Seattle Kraken used a three-goal first period to sweep the season series against the Buffalo Sabres. Seattle defeated the Sabres, 7-4, on Monday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bruins score 4 goals in 1st period, beat Sabres 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist to lead the Boston Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Mike Reilly and Taylor Hall also scored, Nick Foligno had two assists and rookie Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres break four-game skid with 4-1 win over Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an unfortunate tailspin that started with being shut out by Calgary, the Sabres got back into the win column for the first time in over a week. Buffalo defended their home ice with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson picked up another...
NHL
Joel Edmundson
NHL

'When we play with confidence, good things happen' | Sabres beat Habs 4-1

Tage Thompson once again led the way for the Buffalo Sabres as the team snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night. Thompson scored twice to up his team-high total to 10 in Buffalo's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Cody Eakin (1+1), Jeff Skinner (0+2) and Victor Olofsson (0+2) also had multi-point nights for the Sabres.
NHL
habsworld.net

Another Single-Period Effort in a 4-1 Loss to the Sabres

HabsWorld.net -- It was to be a Friday-night faceoff between two NHL cellar-dwellers — or at least that’s the direction the Sabres were heading, too, with a 2-7-1 record in the last 10, almost identical to the Habs’ 2-6-2. Only one of these teams would turn it around, though —...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Thompson scores 2, leads Sabres to 4-1 win over Canadiens

Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game skid. Buffalo also got a short-handed goal from Kyle Okposo and won for the third time in 13 games. Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner each had two assists. Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Dominate Habs, Win Decisively 4-1

Buffalo Sabres goals: Thompson (9), Eakin (3), Okposo (6), Thompson (10) Montreal Canadiens goals: Anderson (5) If there’s one player that Sabres fan should be thoroughly impressed with this season, it’s Tage Thompson. Thompson seems to really be coming into his own, and has improved many different parts of his game, including puck possession and shooting. He’s always had a great shot but has struggled to hit the net at times in previous years. Can’t say the same for this season. At this point through 20 games, Thompson has 10 goals, easily beating his previous high of 8 goals last season through 38 games. With Jack Eichel and other former top Sabres players gone, Tage Thompson has the chance to be the highlight of this Buffalo offense. And to this point, he isn’t squandering his opportunity.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres fall to Kraken, 7-4

Brett Murray scored the first goal of his NHL career, Jeff Skinner scored twice and Dylan Cozens also tallied for the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center. Kyle Okposo recorded two assists to extend his point streak...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: From bad to worse as Senators get shut out by Ducks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Ottawa Senators can’t put the puck in the net, and they can’t keep it out of their own, either. This season of disappointment has gone from bad to worse. On American Thanksgiving weekend, the Senators served up yet...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Jets suffer slaughter in St. Paul for fifth straight loss

Call it a matinee meltdown or the slaughtering in St. Paul. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Or for those who prefer something a little simpler, refer to it as exactly what was — the Winnipeg Jets’ worst performance of the year. There isn’t a...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames hoping to pick up where they left off against Jets

The Calgary Flames have played a lot of hockey in the month of November, so to have three days off between games feels like an eternity. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. But the break was also much needed, particularly after their recent...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

The Vancouver Canucks are firing blanks, but that's small comfort

It’s really remarkable looking at the Vancouver Canucks’ shot data. They haven’t generated a ton of scoring chances. There’s no denying that. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. But according to HockeyViz.com, the Canucks have left 15 goals on the table so far...
NHL

