While for many of us, climate change remains largely an abstract notion, farmers are seeing the evidence firsthand in their fields and on their harvests. Extreme weather patterns, extended droughts, and a rise in crop pest and disease outbreaks are just some of the changes that are placing the food security and livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers under threat, especially in low- and middle- income countries, which are predicted to be hardest hit.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO