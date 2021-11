Because many distilleries need to set up production in a commercially viable area (think warehouse for big stills and equipment), oftentimes there’s little room for a quality outdoor space. That was a hard turn this last year when more people felt comfortable outdoors than in. While some were trying to beautify their parking lots for patios, Loon Liquors decided to level up. Not only did they glam up the patio, but Mark Schiller and Simeon Rossi also got to work creating a cocktail garden. The 30,000-square-foot green space next to the distillery became a picnic grounds of sorts, with tasty drinks, live music, and food trucks or barbecue nights with Scotty’s Whole Hog Barbecue.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO