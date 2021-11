The B’s picked up a much needed win with their 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Sunday. In this episode of Morning Bru, Jaffe & Razor break down a game which Bruins? forward Brad Marchand carried the team to victory not only with his offensive production but also providing the physicality which helped the team find the energy required to finish off the Vancouver Canucks. Goaltender Linus Ullmark also stepped up with timely saves when the B?s needed them propelling the Black and Gold to an 11-7-0 record placing them 1 point behind the Detroit Red Wings in the standings who they face on Tuesday.

