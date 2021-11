Raise your hand if you are getting sick of the word “scans.” Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson have been waiting patiently for information from the most recent set of images from his surgically repaired foot. Though there is still no timeline for his return, we finally got what appears to be good news about Zion Williamson’s injury: https://twitter.com/_Andrew_Lopez/status/1460729928756965377 Zion has been medically cleared for contact and is one step closer to full team workouts, which is the final step before he returns to the court.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO