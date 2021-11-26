11/26/21 No. 3 Purdue 97, Omaha 40

Junior quarterback Jack Plummer has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a tweet from the Rival's transfer portal twitter account. Plummer, who spent four years in a Boilermaker uniform, saw his role undulate between a consistent starter and a backup to senior and former walk on quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Plummer was most recently used as one of two running options at the quarterback spot with senior Austin Burton to try and expand a running game that ranked fourth-to-last in the NCAA.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO