11/26/21 No. 3 Purdue 97, Omaha 40
No. 3 Purdue used a 29-0 run early in the game Friday to blow out visiting Omaha, 97-40. The Boilermakers (6-0) were down 3-2 early, but rattled off the next 29 to take a 31-3 lead and the rout was on. Purdue had four players in double-figure scoring as Zach Edey led with 20 points. Joining him were Brandon Newman (16 points), Trevion Williams (14) and Jaden Ivey (12). Omaha (1-5) was led by Darrius Hughes who had 13 – the only only Maverick player in double digits.
