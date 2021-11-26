New bike for Christmas? You may want to move fast

Last week, I was excited about spending time with my friend Barbara at the Quebe Sisters concert. Unfortunately, we missed the show because I was moving too fast. I was rushing to be on time, thinking about the dreadful weather, thinking about the dinner I missed, wondering if I should leave Blue on the patio, etc. I was moving too fast mentally and physically. Barbara was such a good friend to notice how distressed I was when I arrived to pick her up. I reluctantly told her that I had left home with my cellphone on top of my car and lost it somewhere on Hwy 79. She insisted that we turn around and head back to Olney so I could find my phone. I was both relieved and sad about forcing her to miss the concert, too. I had to take her advice because everything was on that phone—passwords, interview recordings, articles, EVERYTHING. Because I don’t trust “the cloud,” I had no choice but to keep searching.

OLNEY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO