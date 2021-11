Former Waterford High School girls' soccer all-stater Katie Schoepfer has appointed by U.S. Soccer as the new head coach of the U.S. Under-15 Girls' National Team. Following seven years as a professional player in the United States, Schoepfer spent seven years coaching at youth clubs in Massachusetts. She joins U.S. Soccer after serving as technical director at South Shore Select in Hingham, Mass. Previously, she spent time as assistant director of coaching at Valeo FC in Newton, Mass. and worked as a head coach in the Boston Breakers Academy during her playing career. Over the last three years, Schoepfer has served as an assistant coach with the U-17 and U-20 U.S. Women's National Teams as well as the U-16 USGNT.

WATERFORD, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO