Fortnite Chapter 2 is ending, and in Fortnite Chapter 3, we might see the debut of a new throwing axe weapon. The news comes via a leak by the game's foremost leaker, @Hypex, who showed off images apparently straight from the game's files that depict the throwing axe as it currently appears. Whether it comes to the game or ends up not making it in remains to be seen, though often it's the case that leakers share information on things they know to be forthcoming, but present them only as potential future content so as not to burn sources or totally spoil Epic's planned reveals.

