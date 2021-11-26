ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiser Zach Wilson readies to start for Jets against Texans

By Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson stood on the field throwing short touchdown passes again and again. But there was...

New York Post

It’s time for Jets’ Zach Wilson to start playing like franchise QB

Zach Wilson finally gets the ball back on Sunday, and the better news is that there are no good reasons for him to fail. The chosen one just watched three different quarterbacks with three different football journeys run the Jets’ offense with three different degrees of success. But they all...
NFL
Boston Herald

Zach Wilson returns, possibly wiser for his time on the sidelines

Zach Wilson finally exited the recovery chamber and is ecstatic to return after missing four weeks with a sprained PCL. “It’s awesome. I’m excited,” Wilson said. “That rush, that feeling you get just to be back on the field. It’s exciting. I’m happy to be back with the guys.”. Wilson...
NFL
jetnation.com

Here’s why the Jets Should see a Better Version of Zach Wilson on Sunday vs Texans

When Zach Wilson steps on to the football field against the Houston Texans this Sunday, it will be the most important game of his pro career thus far. No, it obviously won’t be about the standings or the final score. But a lot has changed since the last time Wilson took a snap and recent success from multiple QB’s will have Wilson under the microscope more now than ever. So why is this one so much different?
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

As the Jets (2-8) return to action against the Texans (2-8) following Thanksgiving Day, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is thankful for his new home, his new team and the return of his rookie QB to the lineup. "We're glorified military, right, we've lived in Jacksonville [2014-16], Seattle [2011-13], Houston...
NFL
arcamax.com

Run games carries Jets to 21-14 win over the Texans in Zach Wilson return

HOUSTON — It was the definition of a team win for Gang Green. The offense was balanced, and the defense played lights out and the end result was a 21-14 win over the Houston Texans. Zach Wilson had a pedestrian day in his return to action as he went 14-for-24...
NFL
Newsday

Jets defense covers for Zach Wilson's erratic play in win over Texans

HOUSTON — Zach Wilson wasn’t sharp in his return and he gave everyone a scare when he appeared to tweak his knee in the second half. But Wilson did just enough, and the defense did more than enough to lead the Jets to their first road win of the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Jets third quarter recap: Zach Wilson takes over, 18-14

Jets 7th drive (11 plays, 75 yards, 7:09) — QB Zach Wilson was able to hit WR Elijah Moore for a 22-yard pass to the 50-yard line on New York’s second play of the drive. However, a holding call backed up the Jets first-and-20 the very next play. New York overcame it with a 16-yard pass to Moore to setup second-and-4 from the Houston 44. The Texans’ run defense suffered as rookie DT Roy Lopez was questionable with a foot injury, although he came back during the drive. On a third-and-8 from Houston’s 16-yard line, TE Ryan Griffin drops a sure touchdown in the back fo the end zone. K Matt Ammendola hits a 33-yard field goal, but DT Ross Blacklock committed leverage (unsportsmanlike conduct), which created an automatic first down. Blacklock commits an offside penalty on the very next play, which moves New York closer. Wilson completes the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Jets, 18-14.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets-Texans highlights: Defense leads victory in Zach Wilson’s return

Everything’s bigger in Texas … including, apparently, the offensive struggles. The New York Jets and Houston Texans engaged in a defensive battle on Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, but the metropolitan visitors prevailed in an 21-14 decision. New York (3-8) earned only 264 yards of offense but managed to eke out a victory in Zach Wilson’s first appearance since Oct. 24.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans CB Tavierre Thomas picks off Jets QB Zach Wilson

Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas got a key takeaway against the New York Jets in the first quarter of their Week 12 game at NRG Stadium. Thomas intercepted a pass that deflected off running back Ty Johnston. The interception of quarterback Zach Wilson setup Houston in New York territory, and ultimately led to a Texans touchdown on the ensuing drive.
NFL
