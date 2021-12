National Ugly Sweater Day 2021 takes place on December 17 this year. The crazy-for-no-good-reason holiday is all about having fun. An Lord knows we all need something to laugh about. So, some wonderful souls came up with an ugly sweater tradition that deserved its own calendar day. Thus, Ugly Sweater Day was born and is celebrated every December of the 3rd Friday. It's time to rock your butt-ugly Christmas attire! The whole idea is to break every fashion rule you can and most of all have fun.

