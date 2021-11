BYRON CENTER – Whether it’s the first time or the fourth time, nothing beats a trip to the Final Four. Grand Rapids Christian volleyball swept Niles 3-0 in Tuesday night’s Division 2 state quarterfinal match at South Christian High School. The victory enables the Eagles to continue their quest for a fourth-straight state championship as they return to the Final Four. Christian will take on Pontiac Notre Dame Press in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinals at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek with a trip to Saturday’s championship match on the line.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO