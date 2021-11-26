Police warn of holiday thefts

THOMASVILLE — Even during the time of giving, crooks and grinches find their prey best during the holiday season, which is why law enforcement officials are warning residents to be cautious.

According to officials, theft is the highest rate of crime during the last months of the year.

“People need money,” said Capt. Steven Jones, Thomas County Sheriff's Office public information officer. “We see an increase in thefts and car break-ins.”

Also referred to as opportunity crimes, thefts are easy crimes for anyone to fall victim to, unless preventative measures are taken by residents.

“The thing we try to tell people is try not to be a victim by doing the smallest simplest things,” Jones said.

One of those things being locking car doors and ensuring everything is secured, authorities pointed out

As residents start their Christmas shopping, Jones said removing anything valuable out of visibility in cars can also help avoid car break-ins.

“Put your packages in the trunk if you continue to shop instead of leaving them in plain view,” Jones advised.

With darkness occurring at an earlier time now, residents should stay cautious, especially while walking back to their cars.

Jones recalled one recent report of theft that involved a victim who laid something on top of their car while searching for keys when a suspect suddenly hit the victim on the head and stole the unknown object.

If anyone suspicious is spotted nearby, residents are advised to go back into stores or public areas and find an escort or call the police.

For those who prefer online shopping, it’s important that residents check their porches or front doors regularly for packages as police have received reports of thefts involving shipped packages in the past.

“If you’re unable to go by your house, have someone or a trusted neighbor check your porches for packages.” Jones said.

When disposing of Christmas packaging and large boxes such as those for TV sets, Jones said residents should avoid just putting them on the roadside and to properly break them down instead.

“If you put them on the side of the road, you’re advertising what you just got brand new in your house,” he said.

There are plenty of opportunities for a thief to strike during this holiday season but taking the extra steps to ensure safety will go a long way.

“We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and hope you don’t need our services but if you do, we’re here on the holidays the same as we are any other day of the week,” Jones said.