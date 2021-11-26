ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Big flotilla of illegal gold miners splits up in Brazil

By EDMAR BARROS, SILAS LAURENTINO, DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

ON THE RIO MADEIRA, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of barges of illegal miners dredging for...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
AFP

Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday. Justice Minister Anderson Torres said 69 vessels were destroyed Saturday, and he published photos and video of them on fire on the banks of the Madeira River. "Minister, congratulations on the operation," right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted. At least 300 dredging boats lined up side-by-side on the Madeira last week following rumors that gold had been discovered.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flotilla#Manaus#Miners#Ap#Brazilian#Autazes
AFP

Illegal miners clog Amazon tributary in new gold rush

Rumors of a recent gold discovery have led wildcat miners to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil's latest precious metals rush, Greenpeace warned Wednesday. Federal police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels -- the environmental group says the number could be far higher -- engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources. Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil's northwest. While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the "atypical" operation some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Manaus attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an "environmental crime."
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Brazil’s Eneva, Servtec team up on LNG

The team said they are looking to develop a terminal at the Port of Itaqui or surrounding areas. Brazilian energy company Eneva said November 20 it signed a cooperation agreement with local investment firm Servtec to evaluate options for an LNG terminal. Eneva said the team was exploring the development...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil orange juice producer Cutrale suspends US exports-report

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, as a new tax on exports has eroded its profits. TheBrazilian tax on exported juice concentrate has impacted the...
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

Mining People: Cerrado, Hanstone, Hudbay, Ready Set Gold, S2 Minerals

Fireweed Zinc has appointed Candy Chiang the new CFO. The new CFO of Hanstone Gold is Jennifer L. Boyle. She replaces Dong Shim, who will continue as corporate secretary and controller. Hudbay Minerals has named Andre Lauzon as it senior VP and COO, effective Jan. 4, 2022. He currently works...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
primenewsghana.com

Govt will not relax until illegal gold trade is rooted out - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has stated that the government is committed to rooting out illegal gold trading prevalent in minerals rich communities in Ghana. According to him, the recent press statement that was released by the Office of the Attorney General on the conviction...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

The jeweller and miner setting a new gold standard

The jewellery of Emefa Cole looks almost as if it’s been hewn straight from the earth. In her Vulcan series – examples of which are now in the collections of the V&A and The Goldsmiths’ Company – great rock-like chunks of oxidised silver combine with seams of organic, textured gold. The designs are at once elemental and majestic, referencing a “fascination with what lies beneath the surface” that began as a child growing up in Ghana. When she started her jewellery line in 2012, it was local tales of gold nuggets being washed up in rain storms that inspired her handmade pieces, created with the traditional lost-wax casting technique.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC Sports

Brazil Beats Spain in Extra Time for Men's Soccer Gold

Malcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday. The Brazilian forward came on for extra time in the men’s soccer final against Spain at International Stadium Yokohama and left a hero following his go-ahead goal in the 108th minute. The strike gave Brazil a 2-1 lead, and the team held on to defend its gold medal title.
SOCCER
thedrive

Dramatic Footage Supposedly Of The Moment An F-35 Crashed Off A British Carrier Emerges

The footage purportedly shows the pilot ejecting as the fighter jet nosedives off the end of the ski-jump takeoff ramp. While we can’t at this point confirm its authenticity, a video has emerged apparently showing the last moments of the British F-35B Lightning stealth jet that crashed while operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The vessel was underway in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. The footage appears to be in line with previous unconfirmed reports that the pilot tried to abort the takeoff but ran out of deck and was forced to eject during the November 17 incident, which is still under investigation. You can read our original coverage of the accident here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy