Review: “The Feast” serves up plenty of gore making this Welsh-language horror film the ultimate anti-Thanksgiving thriller

The Strings gets off to a start that is effective and confusing at the same time. A man stands silently on a beach filled with tree trunks that seemed to have been set up in a purposeful manner. As the music continues to get louder, the man walks out into the ocean. It is all very atmospheric, but how does it fit in with the story of a young musician looking to write new material? Catherine (Teagan Johnston) has traveled out to a remote cabin after breaking up her band. As she begins her new career path, she strikes up a new romance while mysterious occurrences have her questioning her grasp on reality.

