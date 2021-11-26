ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: “The Feast” serves up plenty of gore making this Welsh-language horror film the ultimate anti-Thanksgiving thriller

By Joe Friar
fortworthreport.org
 4 days ago

Lee Haven Jones makes the transition from the small screen to the big one for his feature film debut, a nasty little horror ditty that brings new meaning to the phrase "eat the rich." Forget the...

fortworthreport.org

Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Feast’ on VOD, a Welsh Horror Tale That Unfolds During a Doomed Dinner Party

It stands to reason that Gwyn and Glenda would have chips off the old blocks. Guto (Steffan Cennydd) is somewhat sympathetic for this crew, a heavily bracelet’ed bad guitar player who’s moved home to kick his heroin habit. His brother Gweirydd (Sion Alun Davies) has the serial-killer vibe, a hairless shrew of a person who’s training for a triathlon and really, really, really likes to admire and touch himself while wearing a skintight jumpsuit. This family is a bunch of CREEPS. And yes, I’m sure you also noticed that their names all start with the same letter. That doesn’t acquit them, not in the least.
TV SERIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE FEAST, Astonishingly Elegant Folk Horror

Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts and Julian Lewis Jones star in a Welsh horror movie, directed by Lee Haven Jones, opening November 19 in theaters and Digital / VOD. Set at an ostentatious estate nestled garishly upon the lush green landscapes of rural Wales, director Lee Haven Jones makes his feature directing debut with the astonishingly elegant eco/folk/revenge horror film, The Feast (Gwledd).
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘The Feast’

Who doesn’t love a good dinner party? Well… for starters, most of the players in the new Welsh horror film The Feast. And those that start out as fans of them, surely wont end up with the same sentiment. Glenda (Nia Roberts) is racing around trying to prepare for a dinner party that her husband, Gwyn (Julian Lewis Jones), has set up. Glenda’s family lives on a large plot of land near the mountains in the countryside. There may be minerals in the land that Gwyn’s business partner Euros (Rhodri Meilir) will pay top dollar for. Gwyn arranged the dinner to get their neighbor Mair (Lisa Palfrey) and Euros in the same room to procure a deal.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘The Strings’ review: Intimate horror film is chilling

The Strings gets off to a start that is effective and confusing at the same time. A man stands silently on a beach filled with tree trunks that seemed to have been set up in a purposeful manner. As the music continues to get louder, the man walks out into the ocean. It is all very atmospheric, but how does it fit in with the story of a young musician looking to write new material? Catherine (Teagan Johnston) has traveled out to a remote cabin after breaking up her band. As she begins her new career path, she strikes up a new romance while mysterious occurrences have her questioning her grasp on reality.
MOVIES
Lisa Palfrey
Andy Cohen
imdb.com

‘Isaac’ Review: A Striking, Surreal Film About WWII Horrors

Cinema is a vehicle for investigating historical scars in “Isaac,” a starkly beautiful drama about a filmmaker who returns to his native Lithuania in 1964 to make a movie about a WWII slaughter, and becomes embroiled alongside his schoolmate in totalitarian trouble. Adapted from a short story by Antanas Skema, director Jurgis Matulevicius’ feature debut — Lithuania’s entry to the Oscar international feature race — is Its obliqueness may preclude it from attracting a wide domestic audience, but such haziness is part and parcel of a work about the lingering, lethal fog of war.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Welsh Eco-Horror The Feast Is a Slow Burn Last Supper

As the eye of the climate change storm draws closer, the output of modern films has steadily amplified its reflection of humanity’s swelling eco-anxieties. These sentiments can be felt in Todd Haynes’ bio-drama Dark Waters or Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move; the underwater dystopia of Reminiscence; the adolescent uncertainty in Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon; and the arid wasteland of the exploited planet Arrakis in Dune. And the first shot of director Lee Haven Jones’ feature debut, The Feast, is that of our own planet’s most formidable opponent: An ugly oil rig, situated smack dab in the center of a rolling pasture. It relentlessly pummels into the ground to procure that precious liquid gold, while the worker in charge of handling the machinery stands idly by, indifferent to the destruction at play.
MOVIES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Wanted To Make A Classic Horror Film

There are quite a few movie franchises out there that tap into the horror genre each year. However, some of these films attempt to grab viewers by quick jumpscares or more action-horror experiences. When it comes to the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, viewers can expect more of a classic horror film experience. At least that’s what the director is aiming for.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘Warped And Faded: Weird Wednesday And The Birth Of The American Genre Film Archive:’ The Ultimate Bookend For Genre Fans – Book Review

Deep in the heart of Texas back in the late 1990s, an independent theater focusing on arthouse, horror, and exploitation cinema was established. Intent on bringing audiences unparalleled viewing experiences complete with beer and renegade programming, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema solidified its residency in Austin. Proudly engaging with its early reputation as the radical new entry into moviegoing, the Alamo Drafthouse also quickly garnered a large and loyal fanbase both in the Lone Star State and beyond that evolved into over 40 nationwide locations, and one of the biggest North American genre film festivals, Fantastic Fest. Its most important achievement would be the inception of the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA). A grassroots, donation-driven, non-profit system to ensure the preservation of genre movies on film, AGFA was established in 2009 and has become monumental to fans and filmmakers worldwide.
AUSTIN, TX
bloody-disgusting.com

Hammer Films Forms Hammer Studios Ltd. to Restore Classic Horror Films and Make New Ones!

You can’t talk about the history of horror without talking about Hammer Horror, with Hammer Film Productions over the years releasing countless classics including their own takes on iconic monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy, and still pumping out new horror to this day with newer movies such as The Woman in Black and The Lodge.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

‘The Humans’ serves up a Thanksgiving feast full of family drama

One new movie opening this week may get you in the mood for Thanksgiving — or just happy that you’re not stuck in this family. The Humans stars Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun and Richard Jenkins in a tense, funny, and dark drama. Stephen Karam wrote and directed the film, based off his own play, and he tells ABC Audio why it’s a great movie to watch on Turkey Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
floodmagazine.com

Dark Mark vs Skelton Joe Make a Horror Film for Their “Sanctified” Video

Last month, Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan and The Icarus Line’s Joe Cardamone released their eponymous collaborative album as Dark Mark vs Skelton Joe. The project finds the two venturing into sonic territory neither had ever really explored before. Based on their alter egos, the two said that the project “seemed to take well to the idea that our personas here are as if we’re now outcasts to our own creative selves.”
MUSIC
Movies
Times Union

Movie Quiz: A Thanksgiving feast of films

Thanksgiving movie quizzes? They’ve been done to death. Instead, let’s talk turkey. Specifically, turkey and all the other fixings that make up the traditional (at least the Anglo-American traditions surrounding the day, that is) holiday meal. Each movie mentioned below won’t necessarily be Thanksgiving-related, but the titles will all include...
MOVIES
Norwalk Hour

Granger on film: A feast of films to get through the Thanksgiving holdiday

Whether you’re visiting or at home this week, there are many streaming movies about Thanksgiving that you can enjoy with friends and family. Here are my favorites and where to find them:. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (1973): This 25-minute animated film is a true classic, as Charlie Brown learns the...
NFL
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

