ZIP Code 61319 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
Brian Laundrie's parents have put up their Florida home for sale and seem to be looking to move away weeks after the discovery of their son's remains were found in an alleged suicide case. The couple has put up "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port,...
The 15-year-old suspected of carrying out the school shooting Tuesday in Michigan that killed three students and hurt eight others allegedly pretended to be a law enforcement official while trying to persuade students to leave the classrooms where they were hiding, WJBK in Detroit was reporting. One student’s parent told...
The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Marion County judge and his wife will have to go to prison for a drunk driving conviction. The June 2020 crash injured a 19-year-old. Jason and Julia Warner were both sentenced in April to two years in prison. The Third District Court of Appeals...
The Tennessee education department declined to investigate the first complaint under a new state law that bans some teaching approaches to issues of race and bias – a complaint that included a book about the Rev Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington. The bill, passed in the...
From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
(CNN) — Criminal charges against a St. Louis County police officer who shot a Black woman were dropped Monday after the victim requested a restorative justice mediation that focuses on repairing the harm caused by an offense. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Ashley Fountain Hall asked that...
The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
The Iowa Board of Medicine has granted a license to a physician currently on probation for his role in a criminal scheme to distribute opioids to addicts. Dr. Parth S. Bharill, now 63, entered a plea of guilty in September 2019 to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute suboxone outside the usual course of […]
State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […]
There was one offender convicted of homicide living in McLean County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the McLean County Times. The data shows the released offender was a man. He was convicted in 1999 when he was...
Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis, who was appointed last year to reform the embattled law enforcement agency, said Monday he is making significant leaps to diversify his agency and will soon usher in new technology to better manage personnel. Part of his reform measures include using a new dispatch system that will allow […]
Lansing, Mich. — The patterns seem all too familiar when these tragedies occur. As a nation we grieve, offer thoughts and prayers and send our best to the affected community. But how can we ensure this doesn’t happen again? 6 News spoke with lawmakers on Wednesday about finding real solutions. “I don’t know how people […]
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother’s nightmare is inspiring a new law to help parents protect their children from domestic abusers.
On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced “Greyson’s Law.”
The bill is named after 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was the victim of a murder-suicide involving his father back in May of this year.
In the days leading up to the shooting, Greyson’s father sent disturbing and threatening messages to Greyson’s mother.
She tried to gain exclusive custody of her son to protect him but was unsuccessful.
Under Greyson’s Law, shared custody of a child would be revoked or suspended if a parent or child believes they are in danger.
The red-hot topic of police reform was vigorously debated Wednesday when opposing sides sparred over a plan that would allow the Minnesota police licensing board to revoke the licenses of cops who commit what would otherwise be crimes, even absent a criminal conviction.
