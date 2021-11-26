ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UMBC plays Pitt

Milton Daily Standard
 5 days ago

Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh (2-3) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays host to Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won 98-67 over American on Tuesday, while Pittsburgh fell to Vanderbilt on...

www.standard-journal.com

The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
recordargusnews.com

CHAFFEE COMMITS TO PITT

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP – Lakeview senior Elizabeth (Izzy) Chaffee is flanked by her parents and coaches as she signs her letter of intent Wednesday at Lakeview High School to play softball for Pitt – Bradford. Chaffee plans to major in physical education after graduating in the spring. Chaffee (center), is pictured (left to right) with her high school coach Alan […]
SANDY LAKE, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS baseball standout Nico Ong commits to UMBC

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Nico Ong has committed to the University of Maryland Baltimore County to continue his baseball career. BHS head coach Mike Policastro stated, “I am proud to announce that our very own Nico Ong has verbally committed to continue his promising baseball career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County upon graduating in 2022. Nico continues to prove that he is a tremendous student-athlete, both on and off the field, and there couldn’t be a better fit for both himself and UMBC. I am beyond proud of him for how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field to earn this scholarship opportunity where he will get to play baseball at the next level. Nico is an elite student-athlete at Bloomfield High School, not only excelling on the field, but also boasting a 3.82 GPA while taking honors courses.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Derrick

Pitt grabs first victory of season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Femi Odukale scored 15 points, John Hugley had 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Pittsburgh held on to beat UNC Wilmington 59-51 on Tuesday night. Jamarius Burton hit a 3-pointer to give Pitt a 17-6 lead about 7 minutes in and the Panthers, who never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

UMBC plays Longwood on Saturday

Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1) vs. Longwood (3-1) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County and Longwood both look to put winning streaks together. Both programs are coming off of big victories on Friday. Longwood earned an 82-42 home win over American, while Maryland-Baltimore County got a 91-75 win over Western Carolina.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
catamountsports.com

Price Paces Catamounts in Loss to UMBC

FARMVILLE, Va. – Junior Marvin Price scored a career-high 15 points, but cold second half shooting doomed Western Carolina in a 91-75 loss against UMBC in the Jerome Kersey Classic inside Longwood's Willett Hall. UMBC improves to 2-1 while WCU drops to 1-3. Price's 15-point effort topped his previous WCU...
FARMVILLE, VA
fox8tv.com

Pitt Could Win ACC Title

And on the south side of the city of Pittsburgh, the Panthers have a pretty simple scenario for the Saturday showdown with Virginia. They win. They win the ACC Coastal and get a berth in the ACC Championship. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, now Heisman contender legit prospect to be perhaps the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Pitt goes up against Towson

Towson (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh (1-2) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Friday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Pittsburgh both look to put winning streaks together . Towson won easily 78-54 over Hampton in its last outing. Pittsburgh is coming off a 59-51 win over UNC Wilmington in its most recent game.
TOWSON, MD
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Brothers Osborne Play UPMC Events Ctr.; Virginia vs. Pitt at Heinz Field; Highmark Light Up Night (Sat., 11/20/21)

1) Country duo Brothers Osborne is composed of two brothers, T.J. (lead vocals) and John (guitar, backing vocals). Growing up in Deale, Maryland, they were inspired by the music in their father’s record collection and formed a band. They then sought their fortune in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. The Brother’s gamble has paid off as their first three albums have reached No. 3, 2, and 4 respectively on the Billboard Country Chart, they have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and have won five Academy of Country Music Awards. T.J. in February, came out as gay, making him the only openly gay country music artist on a major label. The duo’s latest release is 2020’s Skeletons. UPMC Events Center, 7:30 p.m. Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon (R.H.)
VIRGINIA STATE
cardiachill.com

Pitt vs Towson Tigers Preview

Current Record: 2-1 Last Game: W 78-54 vs Hampton. 2020 Season: 4-14 (3-9, 9th) Key Losses: G Zane Martin (16.5 ppg, graduation) Key Returners: G Nicolas Timberlake (12.1 ppg), F Charles Thompson (9.1 ppg), G Jason Gibson (9.6 ppg) Impact Newcomers: G Terry Nolan (11.2 ppg with Bradley), G Cameron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cardiachill.com

Pitt vs Virginia: Open Gamethread

Virginia comes to Heinz Field to take on our Pitt Panthers as Pitt tries to clinch the Coastal with a win. The Panthers are 14.5 point favorites, and that larger-than-expected line is likely mostly because of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rib injury. It is still unclear if he will play, but, if he does, he will likely be limited.
VIRGINIA STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt MLB SirVocea Dennis Ejected for Targeting on Third Play vs. UVa

PITTSBURGH — Pitt middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis was ejected for targeting on the third play of his team’s game against Virginia on Saturday. Dennis combined with Marquis Williams to hit Virginia receiver Jacob Rodriguez on a third-down play. They jarred the ball loose, but the game officials stopped play to review for targeting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook volleyball fails to finish job in semifinal against UMBC

The opening match of the America East championship tournament was a five-set thriller, but the Stony Brook volleyball team’s season came to a heartbreaking end against the hosting UMBC Retrievers on Friday, Nov. 19. The fourth-seeded Seawolves played perhaps their best match of the season on Friday, but it still...
STONY BROOK, NY
longwoodlancers.com

Win Streak Reaches Four as Longwood Dominates UMBC 82-55

FARMVILLE, Va. – After another game and another explosive win, another trend is forming for Longwood men's basketball. Several of them, in fact. In their fourth consecutive win by at least 25 points, Longwood (4-1) dominated UMBC on both ends of the floor and cruised to an 82-55 victory on day two of the Jerome Kersey Classic Saturday night in Willett Hall.
FARMVILLE, VA

