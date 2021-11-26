ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Multi – Vegan Multivitamin

formnutrition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNutrition can be complicated, our vegan multivitamin makes it simple. Ensuring you’ve no nutritional gaps can be hard work. Multi takes your daily vitamin and mineral requirements, covers them and more. Formulated for vegans but suitable for everyone, Multi includes vegan sources of the omega-3 fatty acid DHA and...

formnutrition.com

Greatist

These 11 Best Multivitamins are Multi-Powered for Women

Let’s be real — despite plenty of Insta wellness gurus suggesting that a healthy, balanced diet is easy to achieve, that’s not always the case for everyone. Especially when it comes to the complexities of women’s needs. Dietary imbalances and nutritional deficiencies are rife. And if your body’s deprived of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
Health
Nutrition
goodhousekeeping.com

7 Delicious Snack Ideas for People with Type 2 Diabetes

At some point along the way, snacking got a bad reputation as something you shouldn’t do. But choosing healthy snacks is actually smart for your overall health—especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Those with the condition don’t make enough insulin or don’t use insulin well. Insulin is something our bodies need to move glucose (sugar) into cells so it can be used for energy. When this process goes awry, it can cause high blood sugar levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Liver Disease, Say Experts

The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant." Read the tips below to find out more about liver disease and the signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
fitnessrxwomen.com

DIESEL VEGAN

A GAME-CHANGING VEGAN PROTEIN THAT DELIVERS LIKE WHEY!. DIESEL Vegan is a 100% whole food, plant-based blend of 5 unique proteins and the first fully vegan protein with human-matched levels of amino acids that are within 13% of levels, as stated by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). Most people think that vegan proteins are the same as whey, but that’s simply not true! They are often sadly deficient in many of the critically important aminos in the proper ratio. DIESEL Vegan has been calibrated to deliver 23 grams of pure protein with over 2 grams of the #1 growth and recovery amino – Leucine! If you thought that only non-vegan proteins could deliver aminos like this, think again!
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Nutrition Scientist: Here Are My Many Grievances With Most Multivitamins

Did you know that hundreds of millions of Americans fail to meet their nutritional needs for essential micronutrients (i.e., vitamins and minerals we must consume daily) from diet alone? That's most of us. I'm talking about vitamins A, C, D, E, and K and minerals, especially calcium, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. This isn't an exhaustive list, but these are the worst offenders of nutritional inadequacy in our country.
NUTRITION
alternativemedicine.com

Gluten Free Vegan Egg Replacer

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free Vegan Egg substitute is a vegan baking essential made with four simple and clean ingredients: potato starch, tapioca flour, baking soda, and psyllium husk fiber–no grains, soy, gluten or beans. This proprietary powdered egg substitute is the perfect ingredient for egg-free baking and can be used in cakes, cookies, muffins, pancakes, quick breads and more. It’s so easy to use: just add water in varying amounts depending on if you are replacing an egg white, yolk, or whole egg. With each package containing the equivalent of 34 eggs, it’s an economical choice as well. A great choice for those watching their cholesterol intake as it is cholesterol free! Produced in our dedicated gluten free facility, it’s safe for celiacs and is perfect for use with our gluten free baking mixes! Just don’t try to scramble it or make an egg white meringue–it’s fantastic, but it’s not magic! Check out our recipes tab for more ideas on how to incorporate our vegan egg replacement into your favorite dishes and baked goods. Visit our website for more.
NUTRITION

