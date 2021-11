The Portland Trail Blazers are back at home tonight taking on the Toronto Raptors after a rough stretch on the road. The team has been doing much better at home but goes into tonight possibly without star point guard, Damian Lillard. Head Coach Chauncey Billups had some choice words about how the team played after last night’s match up, and it’s the second game of a back-to-back. Is everything that’s happening in the franchise a distraction? Are players not giving their full effort as implied by the coach? Can the team adjust to Lillard’s injury? Maybe most importantly, can the Trail Blazers recover from a lackluster start to the season that’s been filled with uncertainty?

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO