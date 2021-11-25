ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park district Turkey Trot draws a crowd

By Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkey Trot, held Thanksgiving morning, brought more than 200 participants...

www.seasidesignal.com

APG of Wisconsin

Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving in Park Falls

PARK FALLS — Nearly 50 people chose to get a bit of fresh air before digging into Thanksgiving dinner by participating in the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday. The event, organized by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce with seven area business sponsors, attracted both athletes and joggers, walkers and those just out for some fun. The Park Falls Fire Department and Police Department escorted the runners from front and behind.
PARK FALLS, WI
lonetreevoice.net

Brighton's Turkey Trot 2021 draws more than 500 participants

The walkers and runners came by the hundreds ,, more than 500 in all .. to the 37th version of Brighton's Turkey Trot Nov. 20 at the Brighton Recreation Center. It was a mix of trained runners, novice runners, plenty of walkers and almost as many who wore holiday-themed head dresses and dressed in turkey-themed outfits.
BRIGHTON, CO
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park Turkey Trot returns for 33rd year

Orland Park’s annual Turkey Trot is a holiday mainstay, growing in popularity each year. This year marks the event’s 33rd year. The chip timed race is held on Thanksgiving morning and has become a highly anticipated tradition for many Orland Park residents and their guests looking to kick off the holiday with a brisk run before sitting down to their annual feasts.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Turkey Trot returns to in-person event

Hundreds of people will jog on Amethyst Drive in Steamboat Springs on the morning of Thanksgiving, celebrating family, fitness, fun and the fact that the annual Turkey Trot 5K is once again in person. After hosting a virtual event last year, the Steamboat Springs cross country and track and field...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Payson Roundup

Turkey Trot and Shoot both Saturday

Two annual Thanksgiving events take place once again this Saturday, Nov. 20. Payson’s annual Turkey Trot 5K returns to Green Valley Park after last year’s event was changed to a virtual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two races, a 5K and a one-mile fun run/walk. You can...
PAYSON, AZ
WYTV.com

Turkey Trot welcomes back runners

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people headed out to Warren Thursday morning to get some fitness in before enjoying their Thanksgiving meals. Warren Kiwanis held its 43rd annual Turkey Trot at Kent State’s Trumbull campus. About 1,400 runners participated. The Turkey Trot began with a 1K fun run, followed by...
WARREN, OH
Killeen Daily Herald

Turkey Trot: Annual event draws hundreds of runners

Hundreds of runners braved the cold winds Thursday morning to celebrate Thanksgiving with a Turkey Trot. City of Temple Athletic Coordinator Tracy Klusacek said 722 racers showed up for the 11th Annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5K. “We started this event to give our local folks something to do...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Return of Troy Turkey Trot draws thousands

For Pat Glover, it’s special to be able to participate in the Troy Turkey Trot. It’s a race he’s been a part of since 1964, and even won it in 1981. Over the last five decades, Glover has only missed it a handful of times. “It has a lot of...
TROY, NY
News Break
Politics
videtteonline.com

Turkey Trot returns to Miller Park after year off due to COVID-19

After a year off due to COVID-19, the time has come for families to lace up those running sneakers and head over to Miller Park for Bloomington's annual Turkey Trot. This Thanksgiving Day, participants can walk, run or jog during this event in front of the Miller Park Pavilion, located in Miller Park at 1020 S. Morris Ave.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KXLY

PHOTOS: Annual Turkey Trot returns to Manito Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a hiatus in 2020, the annual Turkey Trot returned to Manito Park on Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition was “virtual” last year because of the pandemic, but this year, it was back in person. Hundreds of people, some even in costumes, showed up to run three miles...
SPOKANE, WA
NBC Miami

Turkey Trot Race Returns to Tropical Park Thursday

After one year away due to the COVID pandemic, runners got the chance to lace up their sneakers yet again for the annual Baptist Health Turkey Trot 5K and 10K event Thursday. The run started at 7 a.m. at Tropical Park with a Kids Trot starting afterward. Over 4,000 runners returned to the southwest Miami-Dade event after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
MIAMI, FL
Morning Journal

Lorain County Metro Parks celebrates the season with 5K Turkey Trot

The Lorain County Metro Parks is encouraging residents to explore the trails. A 5K Turkey Trot gathered the brave at heart at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 at French Creek Reservation. Rachel Kalizewski, organizer of 5K Turkey Trot and French Creek Reservation naturalist, says they wanted to host an event.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
News 12

Annual Turkey Trot at Bethpage State Park supports youth athletics

More than 300 people signed up to run in the annual Turkey Trot 5K at Bethpage State Park. The race, organized by Elite Feats, raises money for the Never Stop Running Foundation which supports youth athletics and emerging elite athletes who may one day qualify for the Olympics.
BETHPAGE, NY
APG of Wisconsin

A trot before turkey

PARK FALLS — Nearly 50 people chose to get a bit of fresh air before digging into Thanksgiving dinner by participating in the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday. The event, organized by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce with seven area business sponsors, attracted both athletes and joggers, walkers and those just out for some fun. The Park Falls Fire Department and Police Department escorted the runners from front and behind.
PARK FALLS, WI
Midland Daily News

Bad Axe turkey trot canceled

The Pat Kellerman Turkey Trot has ended until further notice, according to organizer Lee Kahler. This is due to the advanced ages of many involved in the event. The Turkey Trot started around 38 years ago, when a group of 10 local runners found themselves without a long-distance race. “We...
BAD AXE, MI
bonnersferryherald.com

13th Annual Turkey Trot

BONNERS FERRY — Want to make room for Thanksgiving dinner?. The 13th annual free Turkey Trot 5K/10K fun run returns for another family-friendly event this year on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25. “This event started as our ‘Second Helping’ run for the day,” said Caroyln Testa, race founder. “Now that we’re...
BONNERS FERRY, ID

