Park district Turkey Trot draws a crowd

PARK FALLS — Nearly 50 people chose to get a bit of fresh air before digging into Thanksgiving dinner by participating in the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday. The event, organized by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce with seven area business sponsors, attracted both athletes and joggers, walkers and those just out for some fun. The Park Falls Fire Department and Police Department escorted the runners from front and behind.
The walkers and runners came by the hundreds ,, more than 500 in all .. to the 37th version of Brighton's Turkey Trot Nov. 20 at the Brighton Recreation Center. It was a mix of trained runners, novice runners, plenty of walkers and almost as many who wore holiday-themed head dresses and dressed in turkey-themed outfits.
Orland Park’s annual Turkey Trot is a holiday mainstay, growing in popularity each year. This year marks the event’s 33rd year. The chip timed race is held on Thanksgiving morning and has become a highly anticipated tradition for many Orland Park residents and their guests looking to kick off the holiday with a brisk run before sitting down to their annual feasts.
Hundreds of people will jog on Amethyst Drive in Steamboat Springs on the morning of Thanksgiving, celebrating family, fitness, fun and the fact that the annual Turkey Trot 5K is once again in person. After hosting a virtual event last year, the Steamboat Springs cross country and track and field...
Two annual Thanksgiving events take place once again this Saturday, Nov. 20. Payson’s annual Turkey Trot 5K returns to Green Valley Park after last year’s event was changed to a virtual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two races, a 5K and a one-mile fun run/walk. You can...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many people headed out to Warren Thursday morning to get some fitness in before enjoying their Thanksgiving meals. Warren Kiwanis held its 43rd annual Turkey Trot at Kent State’s Trumbull campus. About 1,400 runners participated. The Turkey Trot began with a 1K fun run, followed by...
Hundreds of runners braved the cold winds Thursday morning to celebrate Thanksgiving with a Turkey Trot. City of Temple Athletic Coordinator Tracy Klusacek said 722 racers showed up for the 11th Annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5K. “We started this event to give our local folks something to do...
For Pat Glover, it’s special to be able to participate in the Troy Turkey Trot. It’s a race he’s been a part of since 1964, and even won it in 1981. Over the last five decades, Glover has only missed it a handful of times. “It has a lot of...
After a year off due to COVID-19, the time has come for families to lace up those running sneakers and head over to Miller Park for Bloomington's annual Turkey Trot. This Thanksgiving Day, participants can walk, run or jog during this event in front of the Miller Park Pavilion, located in Miller Park at 1020 S. Morris Ave.
BEAUMONT — The annual Sea Rim Striders Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K/10K/Kids K drew a large number of participants to the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont. This year they chose the non-profit 501(c)3 Learning in a Family Environment as the recipient of some of the proceeds from the event. Each...
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a hiatus in 2020, the annual Turkey Trot returned to Manito Park on Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition was “virtual” last year because of the pandemic, but this year, it was back in person. Hundreds of people, some even in costumes, showed up to run three miles...
After one year away due to the COVID pandemic, runners got the chance to lace up their sneakers yet again for the annual Baptist Health Turkey Trot 5K and 10K event Thursday. The run started at 7 a.m. at Tropical Park with a Kids Trot starting afterward. Over 4,000 runners returned to the southwest Miami-Dade event after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bloomsday Road Runners Club (BRRC) hosted its in-person annual Turkey Trot running tradition on Thanksgiving morning. Turkey trots have been a Thanksgiving tradition for many families for years. The first turkey trot in the country was held in 1896, according to the event's host, the YMCA....
The Lorain County Metro Parks is encouraging residents to explore the trails. A 5K Turkey Trot gathered the brave at heart at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 at French Creek Reservation. Rachel Kalizewski, organizer of 5K Turkey Trot and French Creek Reservation naturalist, says they wanted to host an event.
More than 300 people signed up to run in the annual Turkey Trot 5K at Bethpage State Park. The race, organized by Elite Feats, raises money for the Never Stop Running Foundation which supports youth athletics and emerging elite athletes who may one day qualify for the Olympics.
One of San Diego’s longest standing holiday traditions is back with loud gobbles at Balboa Park. On Thanksgiving morning, thousands of San Diegans, some in turkey-themed attire, will gather for Father Joe’s Villages 20th annual Thanksgiving Day 5k. This year’s Thanksgiving Day 5K brings a return of the festive holiday spirit.
The Pat Kellerman Turkey Trot has ended until further notice, according to organizer Lee Kahler. This is due to the advanced ages of many involved in the event. The Turkey Trot started around 38 years ago, when a group of 10 local runners found themselves without a long-distance race. “We...
New Hyde Park resident Ryan Clifford, 25, finished third in the Garden City Turkey Trot. Held Thursday, Nov. 25, the race featured a Challenger course the length of 1.2 miles. The Fun Run was held next and ran the length of 1.4 miles. Over 2,000 runners participated in the five-mile...
BONNERS FERRY — Want to make room for Thanksgiving dinner?. The 13th annual free Turkey Trot 5K/10K fun run returns for another family-friendly event this year on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25. “This event started as our ‘Second Helping’ run for the day,” said Caroyln Testa, race founder. “Now that we’re...
