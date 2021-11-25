Park district Turkey Trot draws a crowd

PARK FALLS — Nearly 50 people chose to get a bit of fresh air before digging into Thanksgiving dinner by participating in the 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday. The event, organized by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce with seven area business sponsors, attracted both athletes and joggers, walkers and those just out for some fun. The Park Falls Fire Department and Police Department escorted the runners from front and behind.

PARK FALLS, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO