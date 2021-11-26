ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Logan Paul’s $9 Million Encino Mansion Is for Sale (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
 4 days ago
Take a tour of YouTuber Logan Paul's $9 million California mansion that's currently for sale. The infamous YouTube star has moved from Los Angeles to Puerto Rico. According to Dirt, the reason for the controversial influencer's move...

MySanAntonio

Hailee Steinfeld Buys John Fogerty’s Elegant Encino Mansion for $8M

The rocker John Fogerty has handed off his Encino, CA, estate to his fellow musician and actress Hailee Steinfeld, the website Dirt reported. The “Dickinson” star paid a hefty $7,975,000 for the property. That high-flying price provided the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman with a profit. Fogerty paid $6.75 million for the property in 2018.
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida mansion once owned by star of 'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' sells for $33 million

A health care industry entrepreneur bought an almost 13,000-square-foot Delray Beach mansion, once the abode of actor Kevin James, for $33 million earlier this month, making it the second-largest recorded sale in the city in the past 10 years. The former CEO of Envision, William Sanger, and his wife Janice, of Vero Beach, purchased the mansion on North Ocean Boulevard in Delray Beach earlier ...
FLORIDA STATE
East Bay Times

Photos: Elon Musk sells Hillsborough mansion for $32 million

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold his Hillsborough mansion listed for $31.99 million, reports Realtor.com. Musk, who also founded aerospace company SpaceX, originally put the home for sale in June for $37.5 million, but reduced the price last month after announcing that the electric-car manufacturer will move its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
State
California State
East Bay Times

Laguna Beach mansion breaks Orange County record sale price at $70 million

An oceanfront estate in Laguna Beach’s guard-gated Abalone Point has quietly changed hands for $70 million, shattering Orange County’s all-time price record. The 18,000-square-foot, Italian palazzo-style residence with a five-bedroom main house, all-glass guest house and an ocean-facing pool sold Nov. 18 in an off-market deal, besting the Crystal Cove mansion that sold for $61 million in 2020. Hedge fund billionaire Joseph E. Edelman, founder and CEO of the New York-based Perceptive Advisors, is the new owner as first reported by the Wall Street Journal and independently confirmed by the Southern California News Group through a records search.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Jackie Autry’s former Palm Springs mansion asks $11.8 million

Up for grabs at $11.75 million is an Old Las Palmas estate in Palm Springs previously owned by Jackie Autry, the former owner of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and widow of the late “Singing Cowboy” and actor Gene Autry. The seller took ownership of the circa-1927 property from...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Robert Byrd
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
musicconnection.com

The Legal Beat: Cher Sues Sonny's Widow

Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
CELEBRITIES
#Youtuber
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

