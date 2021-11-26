ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans say Zion Williamson is cleared for full team activities

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for full-team activities. Williamson played 4-on-4 full court on Friday and is inching toward his...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Pairs Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson

If there are two NBA teams that need to make a trade the most, it is the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both sides have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for years now with no end in sight. It will be interesting to see if the two sides are determined to get together to help the other.
NBA
theScore

Zion cleared to participate in 1-on-1 drills

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in one-on-one drills, the team announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. Williamson will undergo further testing on Nov. 24 to determine whether he's ready to move on to full-team workouts. The 2021 All-Star has missed the entire...
NBA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's weight has Pelicans concerned enough to change their 'culinary practices,' per report

For the second time in his 85-game career, Zion Williamson has not been on the court to open the New Orleans Pelicans' schedule due to injury, and again the absence is lasting longer than anyone anticipated. After missing the first three months and change of his rookie season with a torn meniscus, Williamson fractured his right foot this past summer and has yet to play this year.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
NBA
WDSU

Zion Williamson likely out until December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr....
NBA
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Court#The New Orleans Pelicans#Ochsner Health#Espn
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets critical update on frustrating foot injury

In a bit of good news for the New Orleans Pelicans, it looks like Zion Williamson is progressing well in his recovery from a broken foot. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have cleared Williamson to do contact drills, which is a significant step in his bid to return to game action. He’s starting with 1-on-1 workouts until he’s able to participate on full scrimmages with the team.
NBA
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson's Weight & Conditioning Is A Problem

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Pelicans Kept Zion Williamson's Surgery Quiet Upon His Preference For Privacy

The New Orleans Pelicans kept Zion Williamson's foot injury and subsequent surgery quiet out of respect to him and his preference for privacy, sources tell ESPN. The surgery only became publicly known on media day for the Pelicans in September. The Pelicans, however, had a strength and conditioning coach with...
NBA
NBA

Zion Williamson medical update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Wednesday, Nov. 24, was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.
NBA
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson likely on track for December return after doctors say he can practice

Zion Williamson is on track to return to the court in December. The Pelicans star forward received medical clearance to begin practicing again, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday. Williamson underwent another round of scans on his right foot Wednesday. Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute and...
NBA
FanSided

“His explosiveness is there.” Zion Williamson is getting close

Zion Williamson is getting close to playing real basketball again for the New Orleans Pelicans and it can’t come soon enough. Zion was cleared for full participation in practice and is hoping to make his return in early December though coach Willie Green said that will be determined by how he performs in practice.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy