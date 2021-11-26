Pelicans say Zion Williamson is cleared for full team activities

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO