We are writing this letter to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their generosity and assistance with helping us purchase our first home. The First Time Home Buyers Assistance Grant, which we received, has truly been a great help to us. We have loved living in the Telluride area and the TAR grant allows us to feel more secure in our home purchase. This assistance gives us additional peace of mind and will help further our ability to remain members of this amazing community.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO