Black Friday 2021: LastPass is now 25% off

Black Friday prices on all Fire TVs went live at the start of the week and now it’s the Fire Tablet’s turn, as their Black Friday deals have just gone live. Easily the best deal is the Fire HD 10 for $74.99 which is a new all-time low price, beating the previous low by a significant $25. That’s half off the regular price of $150. If you want the best tablet Amazon makes, the Fire HD 10 Plus is $104.99, which is also lower than it has ever been in the past by $25. The Plus model increases RAM from 3GB to 4GB and adds wireless charging. The other great tablet deal is the Fire HD 8 for $44.99 which is also half off and is at its lowest price ever. That said, the Fire HD 8 Plus for $54.99 is an even better deal because Amazon usually charges $20 to step up to the Plus model, which increases RAM from 2GB to 3GB, adds wireless charging, and fast charging. The full line of Amazon tablets is on sale, including the Fire 7 and Kids tablets, so read on for the full list of all tablet models and bundles on sale and how today’s prices comare to past sales.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO