Canha and the Mets agreed to terms on a two-year, $26.5 million deal Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The late bloomer looks set to slot straight into Michael Conforto's spot in right field after Conforto declined a qualifying offer to try his luck on the open market. Canha will turn 33 in February but he remains an effective player, hitting .231/.358/.387 (good for a 115 wRC+) with 17 homers and a career-high 12 steals last season. He is one of the league's premier on-base threats, as his .377 on-base percentage over the last three seasons is good for ninth among qualified hitters. His power appears to be fading, however, as his .156 ISO in 2021 represented a career low while his 7.1 percent barrel rate was his lowest mark since 2017.

