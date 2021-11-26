ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Breakfast with Santa planned in Perry

The Daily News Online
 4 days ago

PERRY — A breakfast with Santa will be conducted Dec. 4 by the Perry Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary....

www.thedailynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Another generation discovers Perry’s Cafe

If seems as though Perry’s Café has always been there, always easy to spot from the 5-North to 8-East freeway interchange. They say the family-owned breakfast diner has been in business over 35 years, and the look of it certainly feels out of another time – an accordioned rooftop and fieldstone accents. But the true reason it stands out so easily may be the huge, wraparound parking lot. Despite being so close to the city center, there’s not another building within 150 feet, so the restaurant stands alone, presented like a showpiece.
SAN DIEGO, CA
swnewsmedia.com

Rotary Club of Chanhassen hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 5

The Rotary Club of Chanhassen holds its annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. This year, the event will be held at a new location — the Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen. Parents are invited to bring a camera to take photos of their...
CHANHASSEN, MN
greensboro.com

Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter to host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 4

EDEN — Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter will host a fun-filled Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 4 at the Masonic Lodge at 419 Thompson Street here. The fourth annual festive family event runs from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature Santa as a highlighted guest, as well as photo opportunities with Santa and his nemesis, The Grinch. Kids will also have an opportunity to write letters to Santa.
EDEN, NC
Appeal-Democrat

Holiday Bazaar features craft fair, breakfast with Santa

The Christmas spirit was in full swing Saturday with the return of the Holiday Bazaar that featured breakfast and pictures with Santa Claus and a craft fair that had 50 vendors selling a variety of merchandise. Sherrie Skaggs, exhibit representative at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said vendor attendance was up about...
MARYSVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast With Santa#Food Drink
hoiabc.com

Santa and Mrs. Claus pay families a visit at special breakfast

SPEER (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Families got into the holiday spirit early this year at Tanner’s Orchard’s 2nd annual Breakfast With Santa Saturday. Visitors enjoyed a full breakfast, craft stations for the kids, and most importantly - a special visit from Kris Kringle and Mrs. Claus. Event organizer Jill...
SPEER, IL
northcountynews.org

Santa’s Village Red Bud announces plans for 2021 holiday season

SANTA’S ELVES ARE READY–The elves of Santa’s Village in Red Bud are pictured in the village located in the Red Bud City Hall park following last year’s tree lighting ceremony. The elves have announced their plans for this holiday season and are excited to welcome people back to Santa’s Village.
RED BUD, IL
dailymemphian.com

Adoring guests buy into historic bed & breakfast; changes planned

When two couples and loyal guests saw that 173-year-old James Lee House was for sale, they jumped at the chance to become part-owners with J.W. and Kathy Buckman Gibson. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
severnaparkvoice.com

Santa Plans Visits Around Severna Park

Santa Claus is coming to town for events throughout the greater Severna Park area. Here is a list of appearances featuring photo opportunities, treats, activities and performances that are fun for the whole family. Santa will be joined by Mrs. Claus and the Grinch for some of the festivities. SEVERNA...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
wnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Breakfast with Santa

On Today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Sarah Cline and Tessa Norris join us live in-studio to talk about the upcoming Breakfast with Santa taking place this weekend. For tickets, click here.
TV & VIDEOS
Lima News

Santa Claus plans parade, visit to Lima Mall

LIMA — As part of the Lima Mall’s holiday season festivities, Santa is exptect to visit at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade is slated to start rolling at 10:30 a.m. The mall is located at 2400 Elida Road. Photos with Santa will be available from Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 24.
LIMA, OH
northeastnebraskanews.us

Santa visit, soup supper planned — ‘Christmas in Osmond’ is December 2

OSMOND — Activities are in place for the annual “Christmas in Osmond” to be held on Thursday, Dec. 2. Some firms will have special features during regular business hours. “Christmas in Osmond” is sponsored by Community HOME Team. Santa’s Headquarters will be set up in the city auditorium. From 5...
OSMOND, NE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Santa - Christmas at Perry Farm

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, Christmas will be coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The elves are busy preparing the park for the first Christmas on the Park.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
kciiradio.com

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for Breakfast in Washington Saturday

With Christmas a month away, the man with the bag is making a special trip to the city of Washington to greet those on his nice list this weekend. Main Street Washington’s Breakfast with Santa event returns this Saturday giving families the VIP treatment to take photos, read classic Christmas stories, do crafts, and write letters to Santa. Though there’s no big rush to stuff your letter in Santa’s coat pocket, as Main Street Washington Director Sarah Grunewaldt says the town has been selected again as a drop-off site for wish lists, “The elves contacted us from the North Pole and said, ‘Hey, that was really successful.’ So if your child would like to write a letter to Santa we’ll have a big red mailbox that will appear in Central Park that weekend of Thanksgiving and it will disappear on the 19th of December which is a Sunday. Any letters that have gone into that mailbox that have a return address and a name attached to them will get a letter back from the North Pole.”
WASHINGTON STATE
theresandiego.com

Come And Have Breakfast With Surfin’ Santa In Seaport Village

Join us for breakfast with Surfin’ Santa in Seaport Village! Breakfast and holiday beverages (get it spiked!), live music, photos with Santa, and holiday goodie bags and activities for only $25 per person!. Tickets are purchased by reserved tables and include:. Choice of Avocado Toast, Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Biscuit or...
SAN DIEGO, CA
everythinglubbock.com

Maxey Community Center to host 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for the 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Please arrive before 10:15 a.m. to enjoy all the festivities including Santa’s arrival. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos as the children share their Christmas wishes with Santa.
LUBBOCK, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Noon Lions’ Pancake Breakfast with Santa at North Pole Village Returns

Santa didn’t make it for pancakes at the CRRC Rec Center last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but this year is a go, said Diane Schaule with the Canyon Lake Noon Lions. Pancake Breakfast with Santa at the North Pole Village returns from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at the CRRC Rec Center, 125 Mabel Jones Dr., Canyon Lake.
CANYON LAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy