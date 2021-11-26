ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 3 days ago

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing adapting practice schedule to the windy conditions (McVay), progress getting acclimated with the team (Beckham), building a pass rush plan...

www.therams.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr, girlfriend Lauren Wood make big announcement

Odell Beckham Jr. has had some major changes in his life recently, but the biggest one is coming in the near feature. Beckham’s longtime girlfriend, fitness trainer and Instagram model Lauren Wood, shared some photos on Sunday that revealed she is pregnant. The Los Angeles Rams star was among those who commented on the photos of him and Wood, writing, “Can’t wait baby!” You can see the photos below:
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Aaron Rodgers
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Injury Update For Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have to do their best to hold off the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Sunday’s between the two NFC elites without one of their best wide receivers on the field. The Packers announced early in the third quarter of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Choked Lucas Patrick During Packers-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers answers why Odell Beckham Jr. did not sign with Green Bay Packers

In one of the biggest stories in the NFL as of late, Odell Beckham Jr. ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams after the Cleveland Browns released him. The Green Bay Packers were in the mix for Beckham and were once considered to be the favorites but ended up not landing the All-Pro wide receiver. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers touched on why that was the case.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay’s honest admission on Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller’s debuts in loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams were not able to come away with a win on Monday Night Football, marking a second straight loss this year (both on primetime) and five straight losses to the San Francisco 49ers. Rams head coach Sean McVay will surely want to figure out why his team can not beat the 49ers, but that is not on his plate just yet. He first must figure out how to incorporate so many star players and have them motivated each week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers says Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't be judged on his first game with the Rams

When Odell Beckham was cut loose by the Cleveland Browns and cleared waivers, the Green Bay Packers were reportedly his top landing spot. While he eventually decided to join the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham's good friend, Aaron Rodgers, said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that there was interest from the Packers, and that the two had some good conversations leading up to his decision. According to Rodgers, Beckham's choice ultimately came down to "fit."
NFL
12up

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to become a dad

While nothing but drama has followed Odell Beckham Jr. this season, that doesn't mean it's been all bad news for the superstar wideout. That's because OBJ is set to become a proud papa. His girlfriend took to Instagram to reveal that she's pregnant with Beckham's baby. As you might have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy