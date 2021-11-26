From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing adapting practice schedule to the windy conditions (McVay), progress getting acclimated with the team (Beckham), building a pass rush plan...www.therams.com
