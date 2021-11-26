ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil plunges US$10 a barrel on new coronavirus variant concerns

By Laura Sanicola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nov 26): Oil prices plunged about US$10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new Covid-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant...

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Oil slumps on jitters over vaccine efficacy

SINGAPORE (Nov 30): Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Tuesday after Moderna's CEO cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets. The head of drugmaker Moderna told the Financial Times that Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DeHaan New Variant Creates Short-term Concern For Oil Investors

It was a rough Thanksgiving week for oil investors as oil prices slipped 13% last week due largely to growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, reported in South Africa. While oil prices dropped, sharply Friday, as did stocks and bonds on Wall Street, the downward trend was relatively short-lived.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets

"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

One day—that was all it took oil prices to plunge by more than a tenth after health authorities announced the identification of the latest potentially dangerous coronavirus variant in Southern Africa. Brent crude dropped from over $80 to about $72 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell to $68 per barrel in the space of less than 24 hours, days after prices reacted to the release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve by rising. And with Brent at $72, OPEC is almost certain to halt its policy of supply increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
Oil prices mark a slight rebound from late last week

Oil futures rose on Monday, with U.S. prices marking a modest rebound from the more than 13% decline seen on Friday as traders eye developments tied to the omicron coronavirus variant and how it might hurt economic activity and demand for oil. Price-wise for oil, "it's possible that the kneejerk reaction to omicron is overdone," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in an earlier note. "If, however the news gets worse, we shall see a further slide below the $70 mark, but the downside should be limited as the worsening omicron news would also revive the expectation of tighter OPEC supply." On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $69.95 a barrel, up $1.80, or 2.6%, on Monday, following Friday's loss of 13.1%.
TRAFFIC
Gold ticks higher as Omicron virus variant woes boost appeal

BENGALURU (Nov 29): Gold prices edged higher on Monday (Nov 29) as concerns over the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant supported the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold rose 0.1% to US$1,793.72 (about RM7,604.48) per ounce by 0201 GMT. US gold futures advanced 0.4% to US$1,793.2. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

