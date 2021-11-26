ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck Skids As Covid Pill Proves Less Effective In Larger Study

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerck stock tumbled Friday after updated test results showed its antiviral Covid pill is less effective than initially thought. The pill called molnupiravir lowered the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% in unvaccinated and non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate Covid. That's down from a 50% reduction in an interim analysis from...

AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Investor's Business Daily

Adagio Continues Its Run As Biotech Stocks Moderna, BioNTech Dive On Omicron Threat

Biotech stocks diverged Tuesday with Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) on the rise again on the potential for its next-generation antibody to target Covid's omicron variant. The variant contains a number of mutations to the spike protein, the part of the virus that the immune system recognizes before launching an attack. The biggest question facing biotech stocks now is whether the "constellation" of omicron changes will undo the effectiveness of the Covid toolbox.
Investor's Business Daily

Is Moderna Stock A Buy Or Sell As The Omicron Threat Buoys Shares?

Moderna stock retook its key moving lines in late November after a new variant emerged that threatens to undercut the effectiveness of Covid vaccines. The variant is called omicron. It contains a number of mutations to the spike protein, the key portion of the virus the immune system recognizes before responding. Covid vaccines introduce this protein to the body in the hopes of generating antibodies.
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
Reuters

Pfizer now expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 pill, CEO tells CNBC

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) now expects to manufacture 80 million treatment courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, up from a previous forecast of 50 million, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a CNBC interview on Monday. Earlier this month, Pfizer said it expects to manufacture...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Molnupiravir: Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral less effective in new analysis

Merck has provided updated data on its Covid-19 antiviral, molnupiravir, that shows the antiviral to be significantly less effective against the virus than previously thought. The new analysis, shared by the company on Friday, shows treatment with molnupiravir reduces hospitalisation or death by 30%. The drug’s efficacy is considerably lower than what was reported in interim analysis in October, when molnupiravir was said to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by around 50%.
FOXBusiness

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J talk omicron response

As COVID-19's new omicron variant has begun to emerge overseas, vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have outlined their respective strategies to tackle the new strain. Moderna, which has an authorized booster dose at the 50 microgram (µg) dose level for adults ages 18 years or older, has...
The Atlantic

The New COVID Drugs Are a Bigger Deal Than People Realize

Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
Benzinga

FDA's AdComm Meet Tomorrow To Review Safety, Efficacy of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

Key advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 30, to decide emergency use authorization to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill to treat COVID-19. Members of the agency's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will scrutinize the Company's data before voting on whether its overall benefits outweigh its risks.
