HUDSON | Trump's tariffs fueling inflation

Even as “President Biden says he feels your pain regarding inflation,” his Commerce Department is raising tariffs, doubling the average fee on Canadian softwood lumber to 18.9 percent from 8.99 percent, lament The Wall Street Journal’s editors. That’ll “raise building costs in an already strained housing market” and at a time prices stand at 75 percent above their pre-pandemic level. “The Biden administration’s tariff resumes the US-Canada lumber war where President [Donald] Trump left off,” but it’s “an escalation that will do more harm to American home builders and home buyers.” And Biden campaigned against Trump’s tariffs, though he’s been nearly as “protectionist.” Meanwhile, “cutting these border taxes would be a fast and easy way to reduce inflationary cost pressure.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO