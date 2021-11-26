ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, CO

HUDSON | Trump's tariffs fueling inflation

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems Americans can no longer conduct reasoned public debate of economic issues. Recent price inflation is a case in point. Yes, President Biden’s approval ratings have slipped while consumer staples have grown more expensive. This correlation, as any statistics textbook will tell you, does not imply causation. The United States...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
POTUS
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Inflation-fighter Biden moves to raise lumber prices

Much like the weather, politicians love to talk about affordable housing but none of them want to do anything about it. Put the Biden administration firmly in that camp. Last week, the Commerce Department announced it will double the average tariff on imported lumber from Canada. It shouldn’t take a White House economist to understand that this will increase the price of many goods, hitting homebuilders particularly hard.
BUSINESS
New York Post

How Team Biden fuels inflation and other commentary

Even as “President Biden says he feels your pain regarding inflation,” his Commerce Department is raising tariffs, doubling the average fee on Canadian softwood lumber to 18.9 percent from 8.99 percent, lament The Wall Street Journal’s editors. That’ll “raise building costs in an already strained housing market” and at a time prices stand at 75 percent above their pre-pandemic level. “The Biden administration’s tariff resumes the US-Canada lumber war where President [Donald] Trump left off,” but it’s “an escalation that will do more harm to American home builders and home buyers.” And Biden campaigned against Trump’s tariffs, though he’s been nearly as “protectionist.” Meanwhile, “cutting these border taxes would be a fast and easy way to reduce inflationary cost pressure.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, CO
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Reuters

Treasury's Yellen: Biden stimulus at most a 'small contributor' to inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package in March contributed to stronger demand but is only a small factor in current higher rates of inflation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday. Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee that the stimulus package clearly...
POTUS
New York Post

Joe Biden was involved in a deal with a Chinese giant — and was expecting a 10 percent cut

In her new book, “Laptop from Hell,” Post columnist Miranda Devine reconstructs the Biden family’s quest for cash by using files left on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Sunday, she detailed how Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden entered into a deal with Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CFEC, and contacted businessman Tony Bobulinski to run the enterprise. Here, Bobulinski meets “the big guy” — Joe Biden himself.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Foreign Trade#Economy#Americans#The White House#Covid#Chinese
FOXBusiness

Inflation at risk of 1980s spike, says former Trump economic adviser

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, on deck for a second term, is promising he’ll keep clamping down on inflation. "We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," said Powell after President Biden nominated him on Monday for a second term while tapping Lael Brainard for the role of vice-chair.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone in November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
AFP

Fed chair admits US inflation could prove 'persistent'

The wave of price increases that has complicated the US pandemic recovery could last longer than anticipated, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday, opening the door to raising interest rates sooner. - Hawkish signs - Powell acknowledged that central bankers in their predictions missed the "enormous amount" of supply chain problems and the impact they would have on prices, and the increases have been more widespread than anticipated.
BUSINESS
The Free Press

Our View: Inflation | Years of policy choices fuel the flames

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, knows far more about the “dismal science” of economics and the specific details of the American economy than we do. And he continues to insist that the inflation buffeting the American public is temporary. We hope he’s correct. But we also know...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy