Beijing orders Chinese Uber to leave Wall Street. Didi prepares the delisting

There’s a high chance that in the foreseeable future Alibaba could be forced to be delisted from NYSE. Alibaba’s (BABA) fate rests in the hands of Chinese and US regulators, both of whom have more than enough instruments to delist the company’s shares from the US exchanges for different reasons. While in the past the idea of the possible delisting of a company such as Alibaba was something out of ordinary, the recent political developments on both sides of the Pacific make it clear that even the biggest tech giants of this world are not immune to the actions of the opposite, belligerent to each other governments. Going forward, there’s a high chance that in the not so distant future Alibaba could be forced to be delisted from NYSE, as the latest underperformance of its stock, which was caused by the involvement of China in the company’s internal affairs, proves that nothing is impossible at this stage. For that reason, I continue to believe that China’s tech sector remains uninvestable in the foreseeable future, as not all of the political risks have materialized to this day, and it’s better to avoid investing in Alibaba no matter how undervalued its stock might be.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO