Louisville, KY

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OHcd_0d7i4CNl00

Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

- Tipoff: Saturday, November 27th at 10:00 a.m. EST

- Location: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

- How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

- How To Listen: WHAS 840

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -1.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads series 5-2

- Last Meeting: Maryland won 95-73 on Nov. 20, 2000 (Maui Invitational - Maui, Hawaii)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

  • F Dre Davis (6-5, 210, So.)
  • F Jae’Lyn Withers (6-8, 225, R-So.)
  • C Malik Williams (6-11, 245, Sr.)
  • G Noah Locke (6-3, 210, Sr.)
  • G Jarrod West (5-11, 185, Gr.).

Maryland

  • F Donta Scott (6-8, 230, So.)
  • C Qudus Wahab (6-11, 240, Jr.)
  • G Fatts Russell (5-11, 165, Gr.)
  • G Eric Ayala (6-5, 205, Sr.)
  • G Hakim Hart (6-8, 205, Jr.)

Main Storylines

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's matchup with Mississippi State: Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Maryland

Comparison

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulldogs, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Maryland

Louisville

  • Louisville will be seeking its 31st regular season tournament championship when the Cards face the Maryland Terrapins in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday.
  • In its first game away from the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville defeated Mississippi State 72-58 on Thursday as the Cardinals limited the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, held a 47-38 rebounding advantage and led by as many as 28 points.
  • Noah Locke needs one point to reach 1,000 career points after scoring 933 points in three seasons at Florida and 66 in the Cardinals’ first five games. Locke’s 16 points against Southern is tied for the 11th most scored in a UofL debut. He has scored in double figures in four of the first five games and leads UofL in scoring (13.2 ppg).
  • Malik Williams, a preseason All-ACC second team selection, has grabbed at least nine rebounds in four of the first five games (10 vs. Miss. State) and ranks third in the ACC in rebounding (9.4 rpg) and 17th in the nation in defensive rebounding (7.6 per game). Williams, Roosevelt Wheeler and Sydney Curry combined for 17 points and 16 rebounds from the center position against Mississippi State.
  • Jarrod West is second in the nation in career steals among active players with 264 career steals, including 10 in his first five games at Louisville. West had three or more steals in nine games last season and has two this year with the Cardinals.
  • Louisville has a 55-7 record during the month of November over the last nine years, winning 35 of its last 40 games during that month.
  • Louisville ranks 28th in the nation in defensive rebounding (30.0 rpg) and is 33rd in field goal percentage defense (.372) through Nov. 25.
  • Louisville is averaging 30.8 points per game from its bench. Cardinal players have scored in double figures off the bench five times this year.
  • A graduate transfer has started in the Louisville backcourt in each of the last four seasons and five of the last seven, as Jarrod West is doing this season for the Cardinals.
  • Louisville has shot well in the first half of two of its last three games, shooting 58.1 percent from the field (18-of-31) over the first 20 minutes against Detroit Mercy after shooting 58.6 percent in the opening half against Navy (.410 vs. Miss. St. in its last game)
  • Louisville won the rebounding battle 47-38 against Mississippi State, just the third time the Cardinals have had more rebounds than the opposition through five games.
  • Louisville has held all five of its opponents under 43 percent from the field this season. The Cardinals are fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (.372)
  • Louisville has produced nine or more steals in three of its five games.

Maryland

  • Maryland has a long history of success in preseason tournaments, collecting 32 championships and a 122-52 (.701) overall record. The Terrapins have participated in six tournaments since 2013- 14, posting a 14-1 record and capturing five titles during that span. Maryland most recently won the Orlando Invitational in 2019-20.
  • Junior Hakim Hart broke out for a season-high 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including 19 in the second half, as Maryland defeated Richmond, 86-80, Thursday evening to advance in the tournament. The Terrapins trailed by nine points at the break and outscored the Spiders by 15 in the second half. Hart currently leads the Big Ten with 13 total steals.
  • Maryland’s victory against Richmond was its first when allowing an opponent to score 80+ since defeating Illinois, 92-91 (ot), on Dec. 3, 2017. It was its first in a regulation game since defeating Nebraska, 97-86, on March 11, 2016 in the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins have won 45 straight games when scoring at least 80 points, with its last loss coming to UNC in 2015 (89-81).
  • Maryland has won 10 straight games when making more free throws than its opponent (Last loss: Ohio State, 2/8/21). Maryland has won nine straight games when hitting more 3-pointers than its opponent (Last loss: at Indiana, 1/4/21). Maryland has won seven straight games when out-rebounding its opponents (Last loss: Ohio State, 2/8/21). Maryland has won 45 straight games when scoring 80+ points (Last loss: at UNC, 12/1/15).
  • Maryland senior Eric Ayala surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in the first game of the season against Quinnipiac, becoming the 58th player in program history to do so. He currently ranks 50th in program history with 1,091 career points. Gary Ward (1963-66) currently ranks 49th with 1,094 career points.
  • Through five games, graduate point guard Fatts Russell ranks second on the Terps with 13.2 points/g. He scored a season-high 22 points against Vermont (11/13). Russell currently ranks 25th among all active Division I players with 1,673 career points, 6th in free throws made (446), 10th in steals (218) and 34th in assists (434).
  • Junior forward Qudus Wahab transferred after two seasons at Georgetown and made an immediate impact for the Terrapins, scoring 17+ points in his first two games. He was the first Terrapin to score 17+ in the first two games of their Maryland debut since the legendary Steve Francis in 1998. Wahab is currently scoring the ball on 66.7-percent of his shots.
  • The younger brother of Maryland women’s basketball star Angel Reese, Baltimore native Julian Reese should make an immediate impact off the bench as a backup forward. Reese impressed in his collegiate debut, scoring 11 points and adding seven points and three blocks. His three blocks were the most in a Terrapin debut since Alex Len had three against Albany on Dec. 28, 2011.

