Santa’s List Craft Show to Be Held at Fairgrounds

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CNN says it will conduct a "thorough review" of documents showing the role prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo played in advising his brother Andrew Cuomo , the former governor of New York, as the Democrat defended himself from accusations of sexual misconduct. News of the internal review came hours after the...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history. Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and Rihanna, attended the ceremony that began...
In opening statements Monday, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial as a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They accused her of being Epstein's "lady of the house" who set up teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. The defense denies those allegations and argues she is...
The White House Coronavirus Response Team is holding a briefing on the latest developments in the Biden administration's response to COVID-19, days after the new Omicron variant was designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The variant has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it...
A Pennsylvania district attorney whose office played a central role in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned the comedian’s conviction. The request, filed last week by Kevin Steele, the district attorney for Montgomery County, Pa., asks the justices to weigh...
The World Health Organization designated omicron a new variant of concern last week. Scientists around the world are working to quickly study the variant and understand how it behaves compared to previous strains of COVID-19. The CEO of vaccine manufacturer Moderna said existing vaccines will likely be less effective in...
The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
A planned spacewalk outside the International Space Station by astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron was called off early Tuesday after NASA received an overnight warning about possibly threatening space debris. The station's seven-member crew was not told to take shelter in their Earth-return spacecraft and no other actions were...
The Federal Trade Commission is asking Amazon, Walmart and seven other retailers and wholesalers for internal documents, as a part of a newly launched investigation into supply chain disruptions. The FTC said Monday that it's looking into supply chain bottlenecks that have plagued companies large and small since the coronavirus...
