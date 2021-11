HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jamie Dimon has long been bullish on China. Now JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) chief executive has become the first Wall Street boss to visit the region read more since the pandemic began. It helps that he was granted an exemption from the usually mandatory three weeks in hotel quarantine. The official line is that his visit is beneficial to “economic development”, with Hong Kong’s own chief, Carrie Lam, adding that JPMorgan is “a very huge bank”.

