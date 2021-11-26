Ex-John Jay President's Drivers Evaded Limits on State Retiree Earnings

We appreciate your interest and consider it a privilege to participate in fulfilling your educational goals. As President, I have the privilege of serving the University and leading the academic mission of one of the richest learning environments of alternative and integrative healthcare on any campus in the nation. It is a responsibility that I accept with great pride and humility. I am proud to say that SCU offers outstanding graduate education in the healing arts through the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic, College of Eastern Medicine, and the College of Science and Integrative Health. The academic programs are backed by excellent and dedicated faculty, an outstanding learning resource network, and a strong academic support system. In addition to the Doctor of Chiropractic, Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, and Master of Science: Physician Assistant programs, our postgraduate residency programs in chiropractic sports medicine and diagnostic imaging are second to none. Since 1911, we have been dedicated to the highest levels of patient care and have gained a reputation for excellence in science-based education. We provide students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to meet the many challenges of the changing healthcare environment. We welcome you to this historically rich community of scholars and wish you the best in achieving your educational and professional goals. Again, welcome! I encourage you to learn more about how SCU can contribute to your success as a healthcare practitioner. Sincerely,

