New York City, NY

Ex-John Jay President's Drivers Evaded Limits on State Retiree Earnings

By CRYSTAL LEWIS clewis@thechiefleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo retired city police officers who served as drivers for former President of John Jay College of Criminal Justice Jeremy Travis were overpaid using funds from the City University of New York’s Research Foundation, the state Inspector General’s Office announced in a Nov. 23 report. Although the state capped...

NEW YORK CITY, NY
