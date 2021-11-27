ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Shut Down Lane Of Southbound I-57 After Shooting

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago
MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — One lane of southbound Interstate 57 was shut down in the southern suburbs late Friday due to a shooting.

Illinois State Police said one person suffered minor injuries due to gunfire on I-57 at 159th Street, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The southbound right lane of the expressway was shut down for investigation at 4:35 p.m. All lanes were back open by 8:45 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows about it is asked call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses may remain anonymous.

Comments / 20

Sandra Chellino
3d ago

yep all the time never a ending Cycle guns just needs to be put into the right hands with the right people who will protect there families from harm and will use if they have too to.

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

Markham is in Cook County, where Kim Foxx doesn't prosecute the criminals.

