Illinois State Police Shut Down Lane Of Southbound I-57 After Shooting

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — One lane of southbound Interstate 57 was shut down in the southern suburbs late Friday due to a shooting.

Illinois State Police said one person suffered minor injuries due to gunfire on I-57 at 159th Street, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The southbound right lane of the expressway was shut down for investigation at 4:35 p.m. All lanes were back open by 8:45 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows about it is asked call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses may remain anonymous.