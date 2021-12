Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans passed Mike Alstott for the most REC TD in team history with his 72nd TD catch, as TB beat the New York Giants 30-10 on MNF. It certainly helps that he has the greatest QB of all time throwing passes to him, but Evans has been a show-stopper even with the revolving door of QBs that once started for TB during his career. His blend of longevity, size, and speed have helped etch him into Buccaneer record books, as he will go down as the greatest WR in team history.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO