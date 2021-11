The Blackhawks grind out a win against the Blues, something that has not happened in a long time. The Blackhawks did it. They finally defeated the St. Louis Blues in an impressive fashion. Being down 2-0 after a dominating first period by the Blues, the Blackhawks had to force themselves to play a tight game to both keep the deficit down while increasing their scoring chances. They could not give up another goal, and they did not. Kevin Lankinen stood on his head for the team as they found their game, and they found their game just in time.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO