Metal Coatings MarketTier 1 Players Collectively Account for More Than 30% Revenue Share

According to a research report "NVH Testing Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Impact Hammer Testing, Powertrain NVH, Sound Intensity Measurement, Pass-by-Noise, Vibration Testing), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global NVH Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market has a promising growth potential due to growing adoption of NVH testing solutions especially in automotive & transportation and power & energy verticals along with aerospace & defense and industrial equipment vertical in the near future. Stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution, a paradigm shift towards electrification of vehicles and rising need for NVH testing solutions in applications such as impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing, sound intensity measurement and sound quality testing and so on are driving the growth of NVH testing market.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO