Walt Whitman football falls just short of its first Long Island championship

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College football team trailed by 23 early in the third quarter and scored 20-unanswered points against Florida State, but its final drive came up short in a 26-23 loss at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles dropped to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, while the Seminoles avoided elimination from bowl contention as they moved to 5-6 and 4-4. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec connected with Zay Flowers on a 36-yard touchdown with 10:21 to play to make it a one-score game. The Eagle defense forced a stopped at midfield on the ensuing possession and began its drive at its own 11-yard line with eight minutes on the clock. BC converted four fourth downs, including a fourth-down keeper by Jurkovec, but were forced to attempt a second fourth-down conversion at the FSU 37; outside of field goal range. In a collapsing pocket, Jurkovec heaved a prayer into the middle of the field on fourth-and-10 that was intercepted by Akeem Dent.

9 DAYS AGO