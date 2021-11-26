Walt Whitman football falls just short of its first Long Island championship
By Brian Harmon
3 days ago
Walt Whitman’s glorious fall season fell just a little short of a perfect on Friday, as the Wildcats lost 38-35 to Massapequa in the Long Island Class 1 football championship at Hofstra University. Whitman (11-1) was behind 35-21 to the Chiefs deep in the fourth quarter, but the Suffolk...
Walt Whitman steamrolled over William Floyd, 42-7, this weekend to earn the football program its first county championship in 37 years. The Wildcats’ season for the ages continues this Friday, Nov. 26, at noon when the team plays Massapequa for the Long Island Class 1 championship at Hofstra University. This...
CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools.
But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos.
“We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.”
Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
Springfield is going to Canton and will get a shot at football state championship for the first time in program history. The Wildcats’ defense has reigned all season, and they did it again with help from special teams. After back-to-back sacks, Springfield blocked an Archbishop Moeller punt with just over...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A historic season for Easton Valley came to an end on Thursday as the River Hawks lost 42-40 to CAM, Anita in the 8-Man State Championship. "If we weren't enough without a state championship, we'll never be enough with one," said Easton Valley head coach Tony Johnson. "That's kind of the mentality we have and the character we have as a team. It stings, but I have a great group of guys who are going to do well in life."
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — West Sioux was back in the Iowa 1A State Football Championship after outlasting Dike-New Hartford in double overtime in the semifinals. The Falcons would face a familiar opponent in the final, Van Meter, the team they beat in the semis back in 2018 when West Sioux won it all. The […]
LONG BEACH – For the first time in school history, the Long Beach Jordan football team is truly competing for a CIF championship. Jordan (7-5) will host Twentynine Palms (9-1) in the CIF-SS Division 11 semifinals on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. The Panthers are projected to win 28-26 by Calpreps.com.
Grundy Center knows what it feels like to lose a state championship game. The emotions are excruciating, especially if the battle for the ultimate prize goes down to the wire as it did Thursday afternoon at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Each of the past two seasons, the Spartans have...
As the Walt Whitman Wildcats play for the county football title Friday night, school leaders there can say they already have a championship ring in hand. Now, they hope it's a sign of things to come. A call to the main office Wednesday from someone looking for another lost item...
NATCHEZ — Late in the third quarter, Cathedral took its first lead of the night against Park Place Christian. However, their lead would not last long as Park Place charged back en route to a 63-56 win over the Green Wave Thursday night. Cathedral did not get off to a...
LONG BEACH >> It’s already been a history-making season for the Long Beach Jordan football team. Now there’s a chance for it to become the history-making season. Having advanced to its first CIF Southern Section semifinal in school history, Jordan took it a step further, defeating visiting Twentynine Palms 26-20 in Division 11 on Friday to advance to its first CIF-SS final.
Girl Netters Top Rivals; Finish 6-0 In League Play. During the 2021 season, the Woodland Park High School girls’ volleyball team finished with a bang and took home the first place trophy in their league once again. On Nov. 6, the team went to the northern part of the state...
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College football team trailed by 23 early in the third quarter and scored 20-unanswered points against Florida State, but its final drive came up short in a 26-23 loss at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles dropped to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, while the Seminoles avoided elimination from bowl contention as they moved to 5-6 and 4-4. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec connected with Zay Flowers on a 36-yard touchdown with 10:21 to play to make it a one-score game. The Eagle defense forced a stopped at midfield on the ensuing possession and began its drive at its own 11-yard line with eight minutes on the clock. BC converted four fourth downs, including a fourth-down keeper by Jurkovec, but were forced to attempt a second fourth-down conversion at the FSU 37; outside of field goal range. In a collapsing pocket, Jurkovec heaved a prayer into the middle of the field on fourth-and-10 that was intercepted by Akeem Dent.
BALTIMORE — It was a mid-October away game, a loss to Walter Johnson, that unleashed this Whitman girls’ soccer team. The loss dropped a promising squad dangerously close to .500, far from the heights the Vikings realized Saturday night, when they beat Broadneck, 2-1, to capture the Maryland 4A championship.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Watch highlights and postgame reaction from the Division II NorCal Regional Regional Championship game between Clovis High and Redwood High (Larkspur) Tuesday night. The Cougars won the first two sets, but the Giants came back to win it in five, with the fifth set coming down to the wire.
Rangers 'hold heads high' after struggles to find offensive rhythm, contain Spartans As the seconds ticked away on an historic Estacada football season and some players seemed to sag emotionally, the Rangers crowd took to its feet for one last standing ovation. Even though things hadn't gone to plan for the Rangers in the 2021 OSAA 4A Football State Championships semifinals against Marist Catholic, with a difficult second half that saw the score balloon out-of-control, the mantra was "hold your heads high." It might take some time — months, perhaps years — but eventually this Estacada team will be...
The Wylie Pirates boys basketball team found itself in the win column. After two opening-season losses, Wylie found a way to beat Rockwall-Heath in a close 50-42 win Friday. Wylie outscored Heath by eight in the second half to seal the victory, with the game tied after the first and second quarters. Jordan Hudgins led the way inside for the Pirates with a game-high 26 points.
MALIBU, CA — UC Davis battled back from a halftime deficit at Pepperdine but came up just short in a 72-67 loss to the Waves in Malibu on Wednesday. The Aggies (2-1) had three players score in double figures, led by Elijah Pepper, who had 18 points and three steals. Christian Anigwe added 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Ezra Manjon scored 10 with five assists and two steals.
